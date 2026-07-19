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Lola Vice And Mr. Iguana Set To Defend AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles At Verano de Escándalo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2026
Lola Vice And Mr. Iguana Set To Defend AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles At Verano de Escándalo

Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana officially have their next challengers for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

After months of pursuing both the titles and Mr. Iguana, La Hiedra has earned another opportunity at championship gold.

During the July 18 edition of AAA on Fox, La Hiedra joined forces with Laredo Kid to take on Joaquin Wilde and Faby Apache in a high stakes contenders match. The closing moments saw Laredo Kid distract Apache, creating the opening for La Hiedra to connect with a stunner before scoring the decisive three count.

With the victory, La Hiedra and Laredo Kid secured their place as the new number one contenders to the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

Beginning on July 25, AAA launches its three week Verano de Escándalo event series, where Vice and Mr. Iguana will put their titles on the line against the newly crowned challengers.

Updated AAA Verano de Escándalo Card

  • Rey Fenix (c) vs. Mini Vikingo for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship
  • Lady Flammer (c) vs. Lady Shani vs. La Catalina for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship
  • Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana (c) vs. La Hiedra & Laredo Kid for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship
  • El Grande Americano & Dominik Mysterio vs. Perros del Mal

 

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