AAA Announces Tournament To Crown New Latin American Champion At TripleMania 34

AAA has officially launched the road to crowning a new Latin American Champion following the vacancy of the championship.

During the July 18 edition of AAA on Fox, General Manager Rey Mysterio opened the show with several major announcements. Among them, he welcomed Andrea Bazarte back to the promotion, offering her a new contract that also included a salary increase.

Mysterio then turned his attention to the AAA Latin American Championship, explaining that the title became vacant following El Hijo del Vikingo's injury. To determine a new champion, AAA will hold a series of qualifying matches, with the winners advancing to a Fatal Four Way Match at TripleMania 34, taking place across September 11 and September 13.

The tournament got underway immediately on the broadcast, with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeating Abismo Negro and Texano Jr. in a Triple Threat Match to become the first wrestler to qualify. The victory also carries historical significance, as Dr. Wagner Jr.'s father, Dr. Wagner, was the inaugural AAA Latin American Champion.

The remaining qualifying matches are as follows:

La Parka vs. Mecha Wolf vs. Dragon Lee

El Fiscal vs. Cruz Del Toro vs. Psycho Clown

Omos vs. Damian Priest vs. Galeno

The winners of those bouts will join El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in the championship deciding four way match at TripleMania 34.