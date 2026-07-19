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Eric Bischoff Says Tony Schiavone's Famous Bash at the Beach Call Was Completely Real

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 19, 2026
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Schiavone's Famous Bash at the Beach Call Was Completely Real

Eric Bischoff has revealed that one of the most memorable moments in nWo history felt so authentic because Tony Schiavone's reaction was completely genuine.

Looking back on the closing moments of Bash at the Beach 1996 during 83 Weeks, Bischoff discussed Schiavone's unforgettable commentary after Hulk Hogan's shocking heel turn. As Hogan aligned himself with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to form the New World Order, Schiavone signed off the broadcast with the iconic words: "Hulk Hogan, you can go to hell. We're out of here, straight to hell."

According to Bischoff, Schiavone had no advance warning about what was coming, which led to an authentic emotional response.

"It's because he didn't know. He was pissed. He was pissed at me," Bischoff explained.

Bischoff said eliciting that kind of real emotion was exactly what he wanted, believing it created a far stronger connection with viewers than anything scripted.

"That's what a good director does, brings out emotion. That's how you get people to feel," Bischoff said.

He went on to explain that emotional investment has always been the driving force behind successful wrestling storytelling, arguing that making fans feel something is far more valuable than simply producing spectacular matches or dramatic finishes.

"When you can make them feel, when you can make them angry, when you can make them feel full of joy, when you can make them feel satisfied, that's when you own them," he said.

 

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