AEW Collision Full Results - July 18th, 2026

Jungle Jack Perry Defeats Nick Wayne

AEW Collision opened with Tony Schiavone welcoming fans from the Boston Fenway Music Hall alongside special guest commentator Paul Wight, who brought plenty of personality to the broadcast.

The opening contest saw former Christian Cage protégés collide as “Jungle” Jack Perry battled Nick Wayne in a competitive matchup between two young stars looking to prove themselves.

The match began with a technical exchange as both men traded holds and counters before Perry gained momentum with a dropkick that sent Wayne crashing to the floor. Perry followed up with a baseball slide and kept the pressure on until Wayne turned the tide by raking the eyes and driving Perry head-first into the steel ring steps.

After the commercial break, Perry continued his assault with a top-rope leg drop, but Wayne refused to stay down. Wayne fought back with an enzuigiri, a full-nelson suplex, and a devastating dive through the ropes that saw him hit a destroyer on the floor.

Wayne nearly scored the victory with a Fisherman Buster and attempted to hit Wayne’s World, but Perry escaped and countered with a German suplex. Perry then connected with a running knee strike to secure the three-count.

Winner: Jungle Jack Perry

Young Bucks Challenge Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley at Redemption

A backstage vignette featured the Young Bucks, who declared that with Kenny Omega back on top of the wrestling world, it was time for them to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The Bucks questioned whether Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay could truly be trusted before issuing a challenge:

Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Jon Moxley at AEW Redemption.

TNT Championship Match

Kevin Knight (c) vs. AR Fox

Kevin Knight defended his TNT Championship against veteran high-flyer AR Fox in another fast-paced athletic contest.

Knight attacked before the bell and immediately targeted Fox, sending him into the barricade before posing for the Boston crowd. Fox fought back with his trademark aerial offense, including rope-assisted takedowns and innovative counters.

The two traded momentum throughout the match, with Fox hitting a cutter, a top-rope senton, and a sunset flip bomb on the elevated rampway. Fox appeared close to victory after a series of spectacular dives, but Knight survived.

The champion ultimately delivered a devastating Crash Landing from the top rope before finishing Fox with the UFO Splash.

Winner: Kevin Knight (retains TNT Championship)

After the match, Knight joined commentary and talked about his upcoming TNT Championship defense against Darby Allin while also looking ahead to Kenny Omega.

Jake Doyle, Brian Cage & Hechicero vs. Gino Medina, Tome Filip & Nic Nolan

The Don Callis Family trio made quick work of their opponents in a complete squash match.

Brian Cage overwhelmed his opposition with his power, while Hechicero showcased his technical offense before the team finished the match in decisive fashion.

Winners: Brian Cage, Jake Doyle & Hechicero

Afterward, the Don Callis Family continued the attack until Speedball Mike Bailey, the Conglomeration, and the Rascalz rushed out to even the odds.

Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks

Will Ospreay faced his longtime friend Adam Brooks in a hard-hitting singles match.

The two exchanged respect before the bell, but Brooks immediately changed gears by attacking Ospreay and showing a more aggressive side. Brooks targeted Ospreay with ruthless strikes and creative offense, earning praise from Jon Moxley on commentary.

Ospreay fought back with his trademark athleticism, hitting a springboard clothesline, handspring kick, and standing skytwister press.

Brooks continued pushing Ospreay to his limit, using underhanded tactics and nearly stealing the victory after pulling the referee into harm’s way.

The match broke down into a brutal strike exchange before Brooks spit in Ospreay’s face. Ospreay responded with a series of devastating forearms, forcing the referee to stop the match.

Winner: Will Ospreay (Referee Stoppage)

Afterward, Moxley declared he was ready to “beat the actual piss” out of the Young Bucks at Redemption.

Athena vs. Ava Everett

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena continued her dominant run with a one-sided victory.

Athena overwhelmed Everett immediately with multiple German suplexes, stiff strikes, and power offense. After brutalizing her opponent around ringside, Athena finished the match by locking in a submission hold.

Winner: Athena

Brawling Birds vs. Tiara James & Kayla Lopez

Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor continued their undefeated tag team run with another dominant performance.

The duo used their physical style to overwhelm their opponents, with Hayter and Windsor combining for the Hart Attack-style finishing move to pick up the victory.

Winners: Brawling Birds

The victory improved their AEW tag team record to 8-0.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Myron Reed

Boston hometown hero Tommaso Ciampa delivered a memorable performance against Myron Reed.

Reed showcased his incredible athletic ability with high-risk dives and creative counters, including multiple spectacular cutter variations.

Ciampa answered with his trademark brutality, surviving Reed’s offense before hitting an Air Raid Crash from the top rope. After a back-and-forth battle, Ciampa connected with his running knee strike for the win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

After the match, Ciampa confronted Paul Wight and sent a message to Chris Jericho, challenging him to a No Holds Barred Match at Redemption.

Bandido vs. Adam Priest

ROH World Champion Bandido continued his momentum heading into his International Championship match against Kyle Fletcher at Redemption.

Priest pushed Bandido early with physical offense, but Bandido eventually took control with explosive power moves, including one-handed suplexes and a series of German suplexes.

Bandido finished the match with a unique bridge pinning combination to secure the victory.

Winner: Bandido

TBS Championship Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Queen Aminata

The main event delivered a hard-hitting championship battle between two of AEW’s toughest competitors.

Both women immediately attacked each other before the bell, leading to a physical fight from start to finish. Aminata targeted Shida with brutal strikes and a devastating double stomp onto a chair at ringside.

Shida survived Aminata’s offense and answered with her own aggression, including a Falcon Arrow that nearly ended the match.

Aminata came close to victory multiple times, but Shida used veteran tactics to escape danger. The champion ultimately trapped Aminata and used the ropes for leverage during a roll-up to steal the victory.

Winner: Hikaru Shida (retains TBS Championship)

After the match, Shida attacked Aminata with the kendo stick until Maya World made the save.

It was then announced:

Hikaru Shida vs. Maya World for the TBS Championship at AEW Redemption.