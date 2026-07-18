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Lyra Valkyria Puts Bayley to Sleep at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 18, 2026
Lyra Valkyria Puts Bayley to Sleep at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC

Lyra Valkyria embraced a far more vicious side at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event from Madison Square Garden, defeating Bayley in a brutal grudge match that ended with Bayley being choked unconscious.

The former friends turned bitter rivals engaged in a hard-hitting battle from the opening bell. Bayley gained the early advantage after landing a stiff punch that busted Valkyria open, leaving the Irish star bloodied early in the contest.

Despite the punishment, Valkyria battled back and delivered a crushing leg drop, but Bayley refused to stay down. The former Women's Champion answered with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb into the corner before looking to finish the match with the Rose Plant. Valkyria escaped the attempt and later countered a Bayley-to-Bayley suplex into a sleeper hold, forcing Bayley unconscious for the submission victory.

The assault didn't end after the bell.

Valkyria continued attacking her former partner at ringside, locking in her submission hold once again before delivering a devastating Night Wing onto the steel steps, leaving Bayley laid out as officials rushed to check on her.

The dominant and merciless performance marked a significant statement from Lyra Valkyria, who appeared determined to put her rivalry with Bayley behind her by any means necessary.

 

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