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Karl-Anthony Towns Helps Danhausen Defeat JD McDonagh in No DQ Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 18, 2026
Karl-Anthony Towns Helps Danhausen Defeat JD McDonagh in No DQ Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC

Danhausen picked up another memorable victory at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event from Madison Square Garden, defeating JD McDonagh in a chaotic No Disqualification Match that featured an unexpected assist from New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.

JD McDonagh controlled much of the contest with help from Dominik Mysterio, who remained at ringside throughout the match. The Judgment Day duo repeatedly mocked Danhausen and even disrespected a New York Knicks jersey during the bout, drawing the ire of the Madison Square Garden crowd.

The match took a bizarre turn when McDonagh and Mysterio reached underneath the ring in search of a table, only to discover three Minihausens waiting for them. As the two attempted to fend off the miniature versions of Danhausen, the "Very Nice, Very Evil" Superstar made his way to the entrance ramp and placed a stuffed cat into his cloning machine.

Moments later, as McDonagh prepared to Powerbomb one of the Minihausens inside the ring, the cloning machine produced an unexpected guest. New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns emerged to a thunderous ovation from the hometown crowd before joining Danhausen on the march to the ring.

With momentum firmly on his side, Danhausen delivered one of his signature curses to both McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. Towns then stepped in and leveled both Judgment Day members with massive Chokeslams, sending them crashing through a table.

The opening allowed Danhausen to capitalize, connecting with the Triple D to pin McDonagh and secure the victory.

Following the match, Danhausen celebrated alongside the Minihausens and Karl-Anthony Towns as the Madison Square Garden crowd erupted, bringing one of the night's most surreal and entertaining moments to a close.

 

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