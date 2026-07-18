Fatal Influence Defeats Paige & Brie Bella to Capture WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC

Fatal Influence has officially arrived on WWE's main roster in dominant fashion, as Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid defeated Paige and Brie Bella to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at Saturday Night's Main Event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The championship bout came down to timely interference from Jacy Jayne, who played a pivotal role in helping her stablemates secure the victory. Jayne first distracted the referee, allowing Henley to blast Paige with a devastating lariat while the official's attention was elsewhere.

Moments later, Reid was sent shoulder-first into the ring post, giving Paige an opening to capitalize. As Paige attempted to deliver a suplex, Henley pulled her attention from the outside. Brie Bella neutralized Henley at ringside, but the distraction created another opportunity for Jayne to get involved. As Paige attempted a roll-up, Jayne jumped onto the ring apron, causing enough chaos for Reid to recover and score the decisive pinfall.

With the victory, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for the first time, marking Fatal Influence's first championship reign since arriving on WWE's main roster.

The loss ends Paige and Brie Bella's reign at 91 days. The duo originally captured the titles in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 42, but their run came to an end thanks to Fatal Influence's numbers game and Jacy Jayne's crucial interference. The victory establishes Fatal Influence as one of WWE's newest dominant forces in the women's tag team division.