WWE Saturday Nights Main Event Ongoing Results - July 18th, 2026

WWE's road to SummerSlam continued from Madison Square Garden in New York City as Saturday Night's Main Event featured a championship-changing opening contest after the Countdown show.

The broadcast began with Joe Tessitore welcoming viewers before highlighting the arrivals of top stars including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Gunther. Stephanie McMahon joined Tessitore for the Countdown show and later welcomed NXT Champion Oba Femi to the ring. Femi addressed his upcoming Hell in a Cell showdown with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, stating that while their rivalry is tied 1-1, he believes he now holds the psychological advantage over "The Beast."

Before the main card officially began, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams successfully retained his championship against AAA standout Laredo Kid. Despite Laredo Kid showcasing his trademark aerial offense and briefly frustrating the champion, Williams weathered the challenge before connecting with the Trick Shot to score the pinfall victory.

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Fatal Influence





The first match of the main broadcast saw Paige and Brie Bella defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Fatal Influence, represented by Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid with Jacy Jayne in their corner.

The champions came out aggressively, controlling much of the early action with frequent tags and double-team offense. Brie Bella energized the Madison Square Garden crowd with her signature "Brie Mode" offense, including the Yes Kicks and a missile dropkick that nearly secured the victory. Paige also came close to retaining after battling back from an extended assault by the challengers.

As the match reached its climax, Jacy Jayne repeatedly inserted herself into the action from ringside. After distracting the official and interfering on multiple occasions, Jayne ultimately shoved Paige during a pinning combination, allowing Fatal Influence to capitalize. Fallon Henley followed up with a rolling neckbreaker, enabling Lainey Reid to finish the sequence and score the decisive pinfall.

With the victory, Fatal Influence defeated Paige and Brie Bella to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, capturing their first reign together and giving the group a major championship heading into SummerSlam season. The controversial finish, aided by Jayne's repeated interference, is likely to leave the former champions seeking immediate revenge in the weeks ahead.

Sami Zayn addressed Gunther's recent comments before Danhausen scored one of the biggest victories of his WWE career with an assist from NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns at Saturday Night's Main Event in Madison Square Garden.

Sami Zayn Fires Back at Gunther

Backstage, Cathey Kelley interviewed Sami Zayn about Gunther's recent remarks questioning whether Zayn belonged on his level. Zayn said he carefully chose his words because he didn't consider himself a victim, but pointed out that he spent 13 years fighting through obstacle after obstacle just to become World Champion.

Zayn contrasted his journey with stars like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, saying they seem to enter the world title picture whenever they choose, while he had to break through a glass ceiling to earn his opportunities. Gunther then interrupted the interview, warning Zayn to stay out of his way and not ruin his plans heading into SummerSlam.

No Disqualification

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

A cinematic "Godfather"-inspired video package recapped Danhausen's ongoing rivalry with Judgment Day, setting the stage for his No Disqualification Match against JD McDonagh.

Before the match, Jackie Redmond spoke with McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. McDonagh dismissed Danhausen's supposed curse, promising to rid WWE of the "clown."

The match quickly turned into a two-on-one assault as Dominik repeatedly interfered on McDonagh's behalf. McDonagh battered Danhausen around ringside, smashing him into the barricades, ring post and announce desk while Dominik joined in the punishment.

Dominik also continued his disrespect toward New York by using a New York Knicks jersey to clean his boots before later wiping himself with it and draping it over Danhausen. The moment backfired, however, as Danhausen put the jersey on and mounted a dramatic comeback, shrugging off McDonagh's offense before unloading with clotheslines, an atomic drop and an overhead suplex to Dominik.

Judgment Day regained control and attempted to finish Danhausen after setting up a table in the ring. Their plans were interrupted when several Minihausens emerged, briefly overwhelming McDonagh and Mysterio long enough for Danhausen to activate his mysterious cloning machine backstage.

The machine's door suddenly burst open, revealing New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns to a huge ovation from the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Towns entered the ring and immediately took out McDonagh with a chokeslam before sending Dominik crashing through the table with another thunderous chokeslam. With Judgment Day neutralized, Danhausen capitalized by hitting the Triple D on McDonagh to score the pinfall victory.

The surprise appearance by Towns helped Danhausen earn a memorable win in front of his hometown-style New York crowd while delivering another embarrassing setback for Judgment Day.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria's rivalry with Bayley reached a violent new level at Saturday Night's Main Event, as the former Women's Intercontinental Champion defeated her former friend before unleashing a vicious post-match assault.

Before the match, Cathy Kelley interviewed a visibly shaken Valkyria backstage. Reflecting on the last time she competed at Madison Square Garden, Lyra noted that she was then challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Now, she admitted she no longer knew if she could be the person she once was, vowing to finally get Bayley out of her head.

Once the bell rang, the former partners wasted no time trading blows. Valkyria charged Bayley immediately, but the veteran responded with a slap before both women brawled to the mat. The fight quickly spilled to ringside, where Bayley suplexed Valkyria onto the floor, leaving Lyra busted open and bleeding heavily.

As the referee attempted to check on Valkyria, Bayley shoved the official aside, prompting Lyra to explode with renewed aggression. Valkyria repeatedly drove Bayley's face into the apron before the action returned to the ring.

The match remained highly physical throughout. Bayley controlled stretches with a Boston Crab, a Sunset Bomb and later transitioned into a Crossface, using the ropes for added leverage. Valkyria fought through the pain, escaped the submission by dropping Bayley throat-first across the top rope, and continued to match her former ally strike for strike.

In the closing moments, Bayley attempted the Belly-to-Bayley suplex, but Valkyria countered into a Bulldog Choke. Bayley refused to submit, but ultimately lost consciousness, forcing the referee to call for the bell.

After the victory, Valkyria's rage only intensified.

She dragged Bayley to ringside and reapplied the Bulldog Choke while screaming, "Why not me?! Why?!" before officials could intervene. Valkyria then separated the steel ring steps, hoisted Bayley onto them, and delivered a devastating Night Wing onto the exposed steps, leaving her former friend laid out.

With the victory and the shocking post-match attack, Lyra Valkyria sent a clear message that her rivalry with Bayley has become deeply personal and may be far from over.

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn

The road to SummerSlam took another dramatic turn at Saturday Night's Main Event as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes defeated World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Sami Zayn in a chaotic tag team main event, ensuring there would be no changes to the SummerSlam championship match.

Before the opening bell, tensions boiled over when CM Punk attacked Sami Zayn during his entrance while Cody Rhodes immediately confronted Gunther. Despite the chaos, referee Charles Robinson officially started the match once order was restored.

Gunther quickly established control, delivering his trademark punishing chops to Punk before launching him into the timekeeper's area. Rhodes prevented his partner from being counted out by rolling Punk back into the ring, allowing the match to continue.

Sami Zayn wrestled with a noticeable chip on his shoulder, repeatedly shouting at Punk that he had "stolen" opportunities from him as he and Gunther isolated the "Second City Saint."

Momentum shifted after Punk escaped Zayn on the top turnbuckle with a missile dropkick, allowing Cody Rhodes to enter and ignite the crowd. Rhodes unloaded with punches, a spinning powerslam, the Disaster Kick, Dusty Rhodes-style jabs, a Bionic Elbow, a Cody Cutter and a spectacular tope suicida before nearly putting Zayn away.

Zayn answered with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near-fall before Punk tagged back in and delivered a flurry of offense, including a running knee, bulldog and his signature Macho Man-style elbow drop. Punk then locked in the Anaconda Vice while Rhodes trapped Gunther in the Figure Four Leglock, but Gunther escaped by gouging Punk's eyes.

The match broke down into complete chaos from there. Zayn connected with an Exploder Suplex before Rhodes interrupted a Helluva Kick attempt with a Cross Rhodes. Gunther immediately answered with a crushing lariat to Rhodes, only for Punk to level the World Heavyweight Champion with a Go To Sleep, leaving all four competitors down as Madison Square Garden erupted into loud "This is Awesome!" chants.

The closing sequence featured several dramatic twists. Gunther applied a Sleeper Hold to Punk before Rhodes tagged in and planted the champion with a Cross Rhodes. Zayn broke up the pinfall by shoving Punk into the referee, taking the official out of the match.

After Punk responded by hitting Zayn with a Go To Sleep, Gunther grabbed Punk's championship belt from ringside and blasted Rhodes in the head before planting him with a powerbomb. A replacement referee rushed to the ring, but SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis pulled the official out before striking Gunther with a right hand.

Punk capitalized by delivering another Go To Sleep to Gunther, then draped Rhodes over the World Heavyweight Champion. The replacement referee counted the three, giving Punk and Rhodes the victory.

With the win, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes prevented any last-minute alterations to the SummerSlam main event, while Gunther was left fuming after outside interference from Nick Aldis cost his team the match. The controversial ending adds even more intrigue as WWE heads toward one of its biggest events of the year.

Roman Reigns & Jalen Brunson Close The Show

The final segment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden featured a celebration of New York greatness as World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and 2026 NBA Champion Jalen Brunson shared the spotlight before SummerSlam challenger Seth Rollins attempted to ruin the moment.

Following a final appearance from Stephanie McMahon and Joe Tessitore at the podium, the broadcast returned from commercial with a special tribute to New York sports. A video package highlighted the city's passion for basketball before shifting focus to the historic run of the New York Knicks, culminating with a celebration of their championship victory.

A blimp reading “WWE congratulates the New York Knicks” descended into the Madison Square Garden ring before Jalen Brunson was officially introduced. The Knicks star was shown making his way through the arena, wearing a brace on his left wrist following surgery after the NBA Finals. As he walked through MSG, WWE highlighted memorable moments from both the arena's wrestling history and Brunson's championship journey.

Brunson received a hero's welcome from the New York crowd, embracing Karl-Anthony Towns before being greeted by World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. The two made their way to the ring together as the Madison Square Garden audience erupted with chants of “Jalen Brunson.”

Once inside the ring, Reigns praised the moment and explained that fans were witnessing something special.

“This is where greatness acknowledges greatness.”

Reigns stated that Madison Square Garden has always been the home of WWE and thanked the crowd for making him feel like family every time he steps into the building. The audience responded with a loud “OTC” chant.

The World Heavyweight Champion then congratulated Brunson, noting that basketball is a team sport but that only one player could lead the Knicks as their captain and Finals MVP. The crowd erupted with “MVP” chants as Reigns declared Brunson the true king of New York.

Reigns then revealed a special surprise , a custom WWE Championship designed with New York Knicks-inspired colors. After receiving the championship, Reigns handed it over to Brunson as the crowd chanted “You deserve it.”

Reigns emphasized that Brunson didn't just deserve the honor , he earned it.

The celebration reached its peak as Reigns and Brunson raised their championships together, with Reigns asking Madison Square Garden to acknowledge them. The crowd responded with a thunderous ovation.

However, the celebration was short-lived.

The music of Seth Rollins hit, bringing out the SummerSlam challenger for Reigns' championship. Rollins appeared ready to confront the champion, but Tyrese Haliburton suddenly emerged with a steel chair to help him.

Rollins attacked Reigns from behind, blasting him with a forearm before delivering kicks to the champion. Haliburton handed Rollins the chair, allowing "The Visionary" to continue the assault and set up a devastating Blackout onto the weapon.

Before Rollins could strike, Jalen Brunson stepped in front of Reigns.

Rollins removed his jacket and exchanged words with the Knicks star, but Brunson refused to back down, telling Rollins:

“This is my house.”

The interruption gave Reigns enough time to recover. The champion connected with a Superman Punch on Rollins before following up with a massive Spear as Madison Square Garden exploded.

Reigns and Brunson stood tall to close the show, raising their WWE Championships alongside the Larry O’Brien Trophy while fireworks erupted inside MSG.

The final image of Saturday Night’s Main Event showed the World Heavyweight Champion and New York's basketball hero united , but with Seth Rollins making it clear that the road to SummerSlam would not be easy for Roman Reigns.