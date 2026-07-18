Trick Williams Defeats Laredo Kid at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams successfully defended his championship against AAA standout Laredo Kid during the Countdown to Saturday Night's Main Event: NYC, overcoming a spirited challenge from the veteran luchador.

Williams attempted to gain an early psychological advantage by tearing away part of Laredo Kid's mask, but the AAA star quickly responded with his trademark high-flying offense. Using his speed and agility, Laredo Kid kept the champion on the defensive with a series of acrobatic attacks.

Laredo Kid connected with his signature spinning Moonsault on two separate occasions and shifted his focus to Williams' left leg by applying a half Boston Crab in an effort to force a submission. Despite the sustained offense, the challenger was unable to put the champion away.

In the closing moments, Laredo Kid went for another spinning Moonsault, but Williams avoided the maneuver by rolling out of harm's way. Capitalizing on the opening, Trick delivered the devastating Trick Shot to score the three-count and retain the WWE United States Championship.