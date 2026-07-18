×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Trick Williams Defeats Laredo Kid at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 18, 2026
Trick Williams Defeats Laredo Kid at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: NYC

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams successfully defended his championship against AAA standout Laredo Kid during the Countdown to Saturday Night's Main Event: NYC, overcoming a spirited challenge from the veteran luchador.

Williams attempted to gain an early psychological advantage by tearing away part of Laredo Kid's mask, but the AAA star quickly responded with his trademark high-flying offense. Using his speed and agility, Laredo Kid kept the champion on the defensive with a series of acrobatic attacks.

Laredo Kid connected with his signature spinning Moonsault on two separate occasions and shifted his focus to Williams' left leg by applying a half Boston Crab in an effort to force a submission. Despite the sustained offense, the challenger was unable to put the champion away.

In the closing moments, Laredo Kid went for another spinning Moonsault, but Williams avoided the maneuver by rolling out of harm's way. Capitalizing on the opening, Trick delivered the devastating Trick Shot to score the three-count and retain the WWE United States Championship.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

July 18, 2026 at

New York City, New York, USA

Hashtag: #snme
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement