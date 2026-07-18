Jim Ross Reflects On WWE Corporate Jet As $10.5 Million Plane Hits The Market

WWE's former corporate jet has officially been put up for sale, prompting Jim Ross to reflect on the many miles he logged aboard the aircraft during his years with the company.

The 2008 Bombardier Global 5000, registered as N247WE, is currently listed through Hagerty Jet Group with an asking price of $10.5 million. The aircraft underwent a complete refurbishment in December 2023 and includes seating for 13 passengers, Starlink internet connectivity, a forward galley, conference seating, and a distinctive black exterior with red detailing. According to the listing, all WWE branding will be removed before the sale is finalized.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross recalled how important the jet became to WWE personnel, particularly those balancing demanding television schedules.

"Oh yeah, a bunch of times. That was my way to work, way home," Ross said. "Getting that plane was a blessing for a lot of us that had schedules. We'd do TV on Tuesday night and record SmackDown, then my goal is to get on that airplane on Tuesday night after SmackDown, get home and sleep in my bed for a few minutes, it seems like, and then carry on."

Ross said providing comfortable travel is one of the best investments a company can make for its employees.

"It made travel better and easier, and anything you can do for talent or staff, helping them with their travel, do it," Ross said.

The conversation also turned to Vince McMahon's habits while flying. Ross said there was nothing particularly unusual, although McMahon occasionally entertained himself with some spontaneous dancing.

"Not really. Nothing abnormal above and beyond what you'd expect. He's sitting in the same seat, and he had his food specifically selected for him," Ross said. "So sometimes he'd get in a dancing mood."

When asked to elaborate, Ross laughed and confirmed exactly what he meant.

"Dancing, dancing. He'd turn the sound up, and there'd be a song he would like, and he might just start dancing," Ross said. "I didn't say it was normal. I just, you asked, I answered."

Ross admitted he could not remember which songs inspired those moments.

"I can't think of what that might be, but I'm sure there was, and I don't remember what it was," Ross said. "I didn't commit all of his imaginations to memory."

Looking at photographs of the aircraft's interior, Ross immediately recognized where McMahon always sat.

"The one that's closest to us on the left," Ross said. "Every time."

Ross also recalled that Bruce Prichard, longtime WWE television director Kerwin Silfies, members of the company's office staff, and various wrestlers making production appearances were frequent passengers, with the trips often allowing talent to pick up additional work.

While Ross still travels for wrestling appearances, he joked that his next journey will be a little less luxurious.

"I'm getting ready to go to Minneapolis for an appearance coming up soon, and I'm looking forward to that," Ross said. "But I'm not going to ride one of these. I'm going to ride on a Delta. I'm not complaining either."

WWE has since moved on from the aircraft and now uses a different corporate jet.