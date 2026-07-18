WWE Teases Major Rey Mysterio Announcement For Tonight's AAA On Fox Broadcast

WWE is teasing a significant announcement to kick off tonight's edition of AAA on Fox, with Rey Mysterio set to address fans at the very start of the show.

The broadcast will stream immediately after Saturday Night's Main Event on WWE's official YouTube and Facebook platforms. According to WWE, the AAA General Manager will begin the evening with what the company is describing as "major announcements," although no further details have been revealed.

The mystery surrounding Mysterio's announcement has sparked speculation, particularly after WWE confirmed earlier today that Worlds Collide will take place on September 26 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The event will showcase AAA talent and is scheduled to run opposite AEW All Out in the Chicago area. Despite the timing, WWE has not indicated that Mysterio's announcement is related to the newly announced premium event.

In addition to the mystery announcement, Mysterio is also scheduled to welcome Andrea Bazarte to the show after her recent storyline dismissal during the ongoing El Grande Americano rivalry.

The advertised lineup for tonight's AAA on Fox includes: