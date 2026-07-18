WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Full Match Card, Start Time and Viewing Guide

WWE heads to the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight for Saturday Night's Main Event, and the evening will conclude with a blockbuster tag team clash that could dramatically reshape the SummerSlam main event picture.

The night's headline bout sees Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk team with his SummerSlam challenger Cody Rhodes to take on Gunther and Sami Zayn. Commentary team member Michael Cole confirmed the match will serve as the show's main event, while Friday's SmackDown added an important stipulation. Should Gunther and Zayn pick up the victory, they will earn spots in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, turning the scheduled singles contest into a Fatal Four Way.

The rivalry has escalated over the past several weeks. After Gunther attacked Rhodes on the July 6 edition of Raw, Punk stepped in to even the odds before later defeating Sami Zayn to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes has since secured his championship opportunity at SummerSlam, while Gunther and Zayn are now looking to force their way into the title match. Before they can meet as rivals, however, Punk and Rhodes must first try to coexist as tag team partners.

Also scheduled to appear is World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, who will be accompanied by New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, fresh off helping the franchise capture its first NBA Championship since 1973. With Reigns set to defend his title against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, there is plenty of speculation that Rollins could make his presence felt during the segment.

The card also features several other notable matches:

Danhausen takes on JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification Match.

Paige and Brie Bella defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, with Jacy Jayne expected to be in their corner.

Bayley goes one on one with Lyra Valkyria following Valkyria's shocking betrayal of her former tag team partner.

Saturday Night's Main Event airs live tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on Peacock, with SummerSlam taking place across August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis.