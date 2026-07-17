Road Dogg Set For OVW Independence Rage Appearance

Road Dogg is officially heading to OVW Independence Rage this weekend.

The event takes place on July 19 at Hotpoint Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be available to stream free on TNA+, following a recent announcement from TNA.

OVW confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer's appearance with a post on social media that read:

“🚨 OH, YOU DIDN’T KNOW?! 🚨

The legendary Road Dogg is coming to Independence Rage!”

The appearance comes at an interesting time. Fightful Select recently reported that Road Dogg had been discussed internally within TNA as a possible replacement for Tommy Dreamer after Dreamer announced his departure from the company in June. While there has been no indication that any role has been finalized, the report noted that his name had been part of internal conversations.