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New Update Emerges On Randy Orton's Weekend Plans

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2026
New Update Emerges On Randy Orton's Weekend Plans

Randy Orton may have disappeared from the Fanatics Fest schedule, but that does not necessarily mean he is skipping the trip to New York.

Fans were left surprised after The Viper's autograph signings and photo opportunities were canceled, with refunds issued and his name removed from the event lineup. The expectation was that Orton would no longer be attending.

However, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that sources within both WWE and Fanatics still believe Orton will be in New York City throughout the weekend, despite no longer taking part in public appearances.

“Sources within WWE indicate that despite Randy Orton’s autograph and photo opportunities being pulled from Fanatics Fest, he is still expected to be in New York City this weekend for the weekend’s events. We’re also told that those at Fanatics are expecting the Apex Predator to be in attendance. While his scheduled appearances have been removed, the expectation on both sides remains that Randy Orton will still be there.”

The unusual situation has sparked plenty of speculation, especially with fans who had already purchased meet and greet packages receiving refunds.

“We’ve heard it from both sides that he’s scheduled to be in town, although he’s not taking pictures or signing autographs… I don’t know what to make of this.”

During the discussion, co-host TC suggested WWE could simply be trying to keep Orton away from fans ahead of a potential return, avoiding constant questions about when he will be back. He floated the idea that Orton could appear during Fanatics Fest or even Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden, but stressed it was only his personal theory.

WrestleVotes quickly clarified that no return has been reported.

“That’s just speculation on our part. We’re not reporting that he’s returning at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The report here is that he’s expected to be in New York City, although he’s been pulled from the event. We’re just trying to read between the lines.”

 

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