Ludwig Kaiser Battery Case Delayed As Court Sets Next Hearing

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser's legal case has been pushed back following a new development in court.

According to PWInsider, a recent pre trial hearing saw Kaiser's attorney request a continuance, which would delay the proceedings until August 27. The defense also filed a waiver of Kaiser's right to a speedy trial, removing the requirement for the case to be heard within a set timeframe.

The judge has not yet ruled on Kaiser's motion to dismiss the battery charge. Another hearing is now scheduled for August 27, with the court currently expecting the case to go to trial in September.

Kaiser was arrested in May after an alleged altercation inside the elevator of his Orlando apartment building. The incident reportedly began after another resident confronted Kaiser over what was described as "inappropriately intimate" behavior with his girlfriend while in the elevator.

According to Kaiser, the confrontation escalated when the resident allegedly told him, "You need to show some fing respect before I call ICE on that bh." Kaiser maintains that a physical struggle followed but insists he never threw any punches.

Earlier this week, Kaiser filed a motion seeking to have the charge dismissed, arguing that he acted in lawful self defense and is protected by Florida's statutory immunity laws.