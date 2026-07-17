Jake Hager Embraces Backlash After Brutal Power Slap Knockout

Jake Hager is taking his latest Power Slap defeat in stride after being knocked out by Amanpreet Singh, better known to wrestling fans as former TNA star Mahabali Shera.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffered the loss during their July 10 showdown, his second appearance as part of a six-event deal with Power Slap.

Hager looked to be in control early, dropping Shera to one knee with a crushing slap in the opening round. Shera recovered, weathered the storm, and responded in the third round with a devastating strike that left Hager unconscious.

The knockout quickly went viral, but speaking on Busted Open, Hager said he expected that kind of reaction from the moment he signed up.

"Not at all. I knew ahead of this, going into this, that it was knockout or get knocked out, and that getting knocked out was going to generate just as much as getting a knockout."

While the result was disappointing, Hager believes his name helps bring attention to the sport, even when things do not go his way.

"Now, of course, that's not the result I wanted, but still, when you have a name like mine and you're going into a sport like Power Slap, it is an advantage, and I will use it."

The defeat came after Hager won his Power Slap debut during WrestleMania 42 weekend, giving him an early victory before Shera handed him his first loss.

Although Hager has largely stepped away from wrestling since leaving AEW in 2024, he returned to the ring last month for World Wrestling Council's Anniversary events in Puerto Rico, marking his first matches since his departure.

With four appearances still remaining on his Power Slap contract, Hager has plenty of opportunities to bounce back and prove the knockout was only a setback.