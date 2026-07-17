×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jake Hager Embraces Backlash After Brutal Power Slap Knockout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2026
Jake Hager Embraces Backlash After Brutal Power Slap Knockout

Jake Hager is taking his latest Power Slap defeat in stride after being knocked out by Amanpreet Singh, better known to wrestling fans as former TNA star Mahabali Shera.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffered the loss during their July 10 showdown, his second appearance as part of a six-event deal with Power Slap.

Hager looked to be in control early, dropping Shera to one knee with a crushing slap in the opening round. Shera recovered, weathered the storm, and responded in the third round with a devastating strike that left Hager unconscious.

The knockout quickly went viral, but speaking on Busted Open, Hager said he expected that kind of reaction from the moment he signed up.

"Not at all. I knew ahead of this, going into this, that it was knockout or get knocked out, and that getting knocked out was going to generate just as much as getting a knockout."

While the result was disappointing, Hager believes his name helps bring attention to the sport, even when things do not go his way.

"Now, of course, that's not the result I wanted, but still, when you have a name like mine and you're going into a sport like Power Slap, it is an advantage, and I will use it."

The defeat came after Hager won his Power Slap debut during WrestleMania 42 weekend, giving him an early victory before Shera handed him his first loss.

Although Hager has largely stepped away from wrestling since leaving AEW in 2024, he returned to the ring last month for World Wrestling Council's Anniversary events in Puerto Rico, marking his first matches since his departure.

With four appearances still remaining on his Power Slap contract, Hager has plenty of opportunities to bounce back and prove the knockout was only a setback.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

AEW Dynamite - Grand Slam Mexico

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Aug. 5th 2026

#grand slam

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement