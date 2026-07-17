Rebel Takes ALS Ice Bucket Challenge With Britt Baker, Calls Out Wrestling's Biggest Stars

Rebel continues to face her battle with ALS head on, and she is doing it with the same spirit and humor fans have always loved.

Just weeks after sharing an emotional Independence Day message where she admitted she did not know if it could be her last, Rebel returned to social media with a smile as she accepted the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Nominated by former NFL star Steve Gleason, Rebel revealed she had been challenged before AEW's Britt Baker stepped in with a bucket of ice water. Baker emptied it over Rebel's head, drawing a loud scream before Rebel immediately burst into laughter.

Before taking the icy plunge, Rebel encouraged others to keep the campaign going and issued a series of high profile nominations from both the NFL and professional wrestling.

"I have been nominated by Steve Gleason for the Ice Bucket Challenge. Chris Johnson has done an amazing job of getting the NFL to support him in this challenge."

Rebel first called on several Dallas Cowboys legends, noting her longtime connection to the team.

"Now, a lot of you might not know, but I cheered for the Dallas Cowboys. Now I'm nominating Troy Aikman, Deion Sanders, and Kelly, the director of the Cowboys. I cheered for you when you played on the team, so now please be a cheerleader for me in my time of need. Now, wrestlers, I nominate Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Nattie Neidhart, Charlotte Flair, Sting, Kenny Omega, Big Show, Beth Phoenix, and Cope."

The fun moment comes during an incredibly difficult period for Rebel. She announced in May that she had been diagnosed with terminal ALS, leading to an overwhelming wave of support throughout the wrestling industry.

AEW has since launched its Rebel Heart campaign to help raise money for ALS charities, while wrestlers across the company have continued to rally behind her both on television and across social media.