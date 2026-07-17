Mike Santana Removed From TNA Roster As WWE Speculation Intensifies

Mike Santana's future with TNA appears increasingly uncertain after the former TNA World Champion was quietly removed from the company's official roster page.

Santana lost the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth in a brutal main event at Slammiversary 2026 before missing the company's television tapings that followed. Now, with his profile no longer featured among TNA's active roster, speculation surrounding his next move has only grown louder.

Reports continue to link Santana with WWE, where he previously impressed during appearances on NXT as part of the WWE and TNA working relationship.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE sources remain confident Santana will arrive before the end of the summer.

"WWE sources continue to expect Mike Santana to join the company before the end of the summer. WrestleVotes Radio spoke with sources that pointed to the strong relationships that Santana built when he made appearances for NXT as a TNA star."

Those NXT appearances reportedly made a lasting impression internally, with Santana already viewed as someone who connected naturally with WWE fans.

"There's an internal belief that Santana already has an authentic connection with the WWE Universe, which is something that isn't easy to create. This has only strengthened his standing with the company. One source noted that it would be a surprise if Mike Santana didn't arrive to the company relatively soon."

Santana had already sparked exit rumors by posting "7/15" on social media as his TNA contract neared its end. Combined with his championship loss, absence from television, and now his removal from the official roster, the signs continue to point toward his time in TNA coming to a close.

Neither TNA nor WWE has officially confirmed Santana's status. However, disappearing from TNA's roster page is the strongest indication yet that his next chapter could soon begin elsewhere.