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AEW Brings Sami Callihan Backstage After TNA Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2026
AEW Brings Sami Callihan Backstage After TNA Exit

Sami Callihan may have already found his next opportunity in professional wrestling following his recent departure from TNA.

After reports revealed Callihan expected to discuss an expanded creative role before ultimately being released by TNA, he has now surfaced backstage at AEW.

According to BodySlam.net, Callihan has been working behind the scenes at AEW Dynamite over the past three weeks and is also expected to be backstage at tonight's AEW Collision taping in Boston. Rather than appearing on television, the former TNA star has reportedly been assisting as a backstage producer.

However, the report notes that Callihan has not officially signed with AEW. When asked about his contract status, BodySlam was told, "It doesn't seem like he has a contract yet."

The backstage involvement comes shortly after details emerged about his unexpected TNA exit. Reports indicated Callihan believed he was heading into a meeting about joining the company's creative team, only to instead learn his time with TNA had come to an end. It was also claimed that several people within TNA had backed him for a larger creative position after months of contributing as a producer, agent, and assisting with areas including marketing and merchandise.

While there's no confirmation that his current role will become permanent, AEW appears to be giving Callihan an opportunity behind the scenes as both sides assess the future.

Would you like to see Sami Callihan officially join AEW, either on screen or behind the scenes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

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