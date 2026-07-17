Maxxine Dupri Recalls Vince McMahon Request That Left Her Struggling On WWE Debut Day

Maxxine Dupri has opened up about one of the most stressful moments of her WWE career, revealing she was asked to wear high heels for her main roster debut despite still recovering from a fractured ankle.

Dupri suffered the injury after taking a suplex during training at the WWE Performance Center, but she was still called up to the main roster in July 2022. She debuted on SmackDown as the on screen sister of Max Dupri and the talent director for Maximum Male Models, though she admits she was far from physically ready.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Dupri explained that shortly after arriving backstage she was told Vince McMahon wanted her dressed in a very specific way.

“And my first day, I landed, and they said, ‘Hey, Vince wants you in a black dress and heels.’ Well, I packed 100 outfits. I did not pack a black dress, and I don’t even think I packed heels because I couldn’t wear a heel.”

She rushed out to buy the outfit but quickly realized her injured ankle made walking in the shoes nearly impossible.

“I woke up, I went to the mall, I found a black dress, I found these super high heels, and I can’t even step in them because my ankle won’t go like this. So, I’m literally, like and it was originally supposed to be an in-ring promo, and I can’t get to the ring.”

“So, we’re doing rehearsals, and I’m like, if the ring shakes, I’m going to fall over. And they’re like, ‘We’ll just bring you out in the dark. Like, it’ll be fine.’ Then that was a very chaotic day.”

Fortunately for Dupri, unexpected changes behind the scenes altered WWE's plans. Instead of delivering a lengthy live promo in the ring, the segment was moved backstage, something she now believes may have changed the course of her career.

“And because of that, there was no time to, like, go back and finish rehearsing. So, they were like, ‘We’re gonna shift this to a backstage.’ And I was like, ‘Thank God.’ I had never done an in-ring promo. It was supposed to be a five-minute in-ring promo.”

She admitted she was overwhelmed by the responsibility and credits the last minute change for helping her survive her first appearance.

“Like, I don’t know if I would be here today if that happened. Like, yeah, I was like, I don’t know what’s, you know. I had never even done one in, like, promo class. So, by the grace of God, we’re still here. I survived that first day.”

Dupri also praised Brennan Williams and Mace, then part of Maximum Male Models, for helping her prepare in case the in ring segment went ahead.

“I went to the PC that week with Brennan and Manny, the Maxwell Male Models, and, like, we drilled that in-ring promo because we thought we were doing it the next week. Like, they were in there, like, critiquing me, helping me, teaching me everything.”

“And then, you know, the story shift, and we continued on. But, yeah, that first day I was like I got here. I don’t know what’s happening, and I’m just trying to stay employed.”