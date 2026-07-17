Seth Rollins Recalls Painful WWE Mishap That Left Him Seeing Stars

Seth Rollins has reflected on one of the most memorable in ring accidents of his WWE career, revealing how a routine move went badly wrong during a televised match in 2015.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, the former World Heavyweight Champion looked back on a handicap match against his former J&J Security allies, Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury. At the time, Rollins was aligned with The Authority, while Noble had largely transitioned into a backstage producer role after stepping away from regular competition.

Rollins explained that Noble was thrilled to be wrestling on television again after years behind the scenes.

“Jamie hadn’t wrestled on television in years. He’d been a backstage producer… He comes in to get his on me finally, and he is so excited.”

The planned sequence called for Noble to deliver a "kitchen sink," a running knee strike to the midsection that wrestlers are traditionally taught to perform with their left knee. Instead, Noble instinctively used his right knee, completely changing the timing of the spot.

“It’s called a ‘kitchen sink’ in our world. It’s just a low knee to the gut. Every time you learn it, it’s with the left… For some reason, Jamie, in his excitement… he did it with his right knee.”

The split second mistake resulted in both men charging directly into one another, colliding head first instead of executing the move safely.

“I’m running into him, and he’s running into me. Dude, I lost it. I don’t even remember what happened after that. We just went face-to-face.”

Although the impact left him disoriented, Rollins quickly regained his bearings and managed to complete the match.

“I’m just laying on the ground… Then a second later I’m like, ‘Oh crap, okay, here I come.’ We moved on and got through it.”

Once he made it backstage, Rollins said several people immediately checked on his condition after noticing he had been visibly rocked by the collision.

“I remember getting to the back and everybody’s like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, I’m good.'”

According to Rollins, Noble apologized after the match, admitting he had accidentally thrown the wrong knee. Rollins laughed off the incident, saying Noble's excitement about returning to television likely caused the mistake.

“He was just so excited to be out there.”