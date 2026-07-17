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Nikkita Lyons Teases New Music Video Featuring Former NXT Star Mara Sadè

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2026
Nikkita Lyons Teases New Music Video Featuring Former NXT Star Mara Sadè

WWE star Nikkita Lyons is continuing to expand her career outside the ring, unveiling the first teaser for an upcoming music video alongside TNA Wrestling's Mara Sadè.

Lyons, who performs musically under the name FaithyJ, shared a preview of the video for "Phat Check" on X. The teaser features both Lyons and Mara Sadè, formerly known to WWE fans as Jakara Jackson during her time in NXT, delivering a vibrant, high-energy performance with eye-catching, belly dance-inspired attire.

The reigning WWE Evolve Women's Champion confirmed that "Phat Check" will debut across all major streaming platforms on August 8, 2026.

"'Phat Check' drops on all platforms 8/8/26 @itsmarasade x @FaithyJ_Music," Lyons wrote.

Music has remained a major passion for Lyons throughout her WWE run. Before and during her wrestling career, she released multiple singles as well as a full-length studio album between 2017 and 2024 while balancing her in-ring commitments.

After signing with WWE in 2021, Lyons became a familiar face in NXT and has recently transitioned to WWE Evolve while also appearing in the third season of WWE LFG.

Despite battling several injury setbacks over the past few years, Lyons recently reached a career milestone by capturing her first singles championship in WWE, defeating Wendy Choo to win the WWE Evolve Women's Championship.

Most recently, Lyons competed on this week's episode of NXT, where she challenged Zaria for the NXT Women's North American Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match that also included Izzi Dame and Lizzy Rain, but came up short.

 

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