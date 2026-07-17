AEW Grand Slam Mexico Ticket Sales Climb Ahead Of Arena Mexico Return

AEW's return to Mexico continues to draw strong interest, with ticket sales for AEW Grand Slam Mexico showing another increase ahead of the August event.

According to the latest figures from WrestleTix, 5,539 tickets have now been distributed for the show at Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, August 5. That represents an increase of 76 tickets compared to the previous update released one week ago.

While the current total is encouraging, WrestleTix notes that it is still impossible to provide a complete attendance estimate. The venue's balcony (balcón) and stands (gradas) sections are not currently visible on the seating map, despite tickets remaining available in both areas. Arena México has a listed capacity of 16,500, with the visible lower bowl accounting for 6,071 seats.

At the time of writing, the lowest priced standard admission ticket is $34.50.

For comparison, AEW's previous event at Arena México, the June 18, 2025 episode of Dynamite, finished with approximately 13,000 tickets distributed, according to WrestleTix.

Even without factoring in the unseen seating sections, Grand Slam Mexico is already performing well above AEW's 2026 year to date average attendance of 3,288 tickets distributed, currently sitting at 5,539.

No matches have officially been announced for the event, although several CMLL stars, including Mistico, have already been advertised. With several weeks still remaining before the show, ticket sales are expected to continue growing, and AEW could move closer to last year's impressive attendance figure.