Dustin Rhodes Still Chasing World Championship Dream Ahead of AEW Return

Dustin Rhodes has made it clear that his career is far from over, and he still has one major goal he refuses to give up on.

The AEW veteran, who has been out of action for close to a year while recovering from double knee surgery, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram reflecting on his career and looking ahead to what he calls his "One Last Ride."

Rhodes thanked fans for supporting him throughout his wrestling journey and insisted he still has plenty left to offer inside the ring.

"Want yall to know, I never want you to forget my body of work. I have given so much passion, love, blood(lots), sweat and tons of tears, all for the love of #prowrestling. And again, thank you all for standing by me as well as the new fans, ty. Very soon, i will be back for my "One Last Ride," which has gone for 7 yrs lol."

He added that his commitment to performing at the highest level has not changed despite the lengthy absence.

"I promise to continue my in ring work to be as hard as ever. Knowing that my legacy is in tact, I feel I still have plenty to prove."

Rhodes also revealed that the biggest ambition of his career remains unfulfilled, saying he still believes he has what it takes to become a world champion.

"My number 1 goal when, I started this journey, was to be a World Champion. I don't think its too late for me, because I am damn good at what I do and will continue to strive for that. Do you think its in me to be world champ? I DO!"

He concluded his message by thanking fans once again and teasing his return.

"Love you all and stay tuned for the Dustin Rhodes you all love. #Soon #KeepSteppin."

Rhodes has not wrestled since facing Kyle Fletcher in a brutal Chicago Street Fight on the July 31, 2025 edition of AEW Collision. Following that bout, he underwent double knee surgery and has spent recent months focusing on his rehabilitation. While he has already resumed coaching duties at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy, Rhodes recently shared that he hopes to receive medical clearance and return to the ring in the near future.