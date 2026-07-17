New WWE SummerSlam 2026 Ticket Sales Figures Revealed

WWE SummerSlam 2026 has seen only a modest increase in ticket distribution over the past week as anticipation continues to build for the company's biggest event of the summer.

According to the latest figures from WrestleTix, an estimated 22,780 tickets have now been distributed for Night One, while Night Two currently sits at approximately 22,364 tickets. The premium live event will take place across August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, marking the second consecutive year that SummerSlam will be presented over two nights.

Compared to last week's estimates, Night One has gained 711 additional distributed tickets, while Night Two has increased by 633.

Last year's inaugural two night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was officially announced by WWE as drawing a combined attendance of 113,722 fans across both nights. Despite this year's steady gains, WrestleVotes recently reported that the pace of ticket sales has been an internal concern within WWE for several weeks.

Dave Meltzer also noted that WWE was never expected to sell out U.S. Bank Stadium, although the venue is capable of accommodating around 67,000 spectators per night if required.

With just over two weeks remaining until SummerSlam, WWE has confirmed the following matches, although the company has not yet announced which bouts will take place on each night: