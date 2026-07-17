Charlotte Flair Reveals Fresh WWE Storyline Ideas She Still Wants to Experience

Charlotte Flair has already accomplished nearly everything there is to achieve inside a WWE ring, but the multi time champion says there are still several creative directions she would love to explore before her career is over.

Speaking during an interview with WFAN, Flair reflected on her current partnership with Alexa Bliss before revealing a few storylines that remain on her personal wishlist.

Flair praised her alliance with Bliss, calling it a rewarding experience, but admitted her next major goal is capturing her 15th championship. Beyond title success, she also expressed interest in stepping into storylines that WWE has never given her.

“So, I’m in a tag team with my best friend right now, Alexa Bliss. That’s been awesome. Special. I think if I had to do I, well, I want to win number 15. That’s definitely on the list. But I’ve never been involved in a romantic storyline or have been opposite a male character. So, I think that would be cool. Or I’ve never led a group. There’s been the Four Horsewomen, but we were all individuals. There wasn’t. I mean I was number one, but I mean I’m just kidding. I don’t want to disappoint all equals.”

Flair also noted that leading a faction is another role she has yet to experience. While she was part of the iconic Four Horsewomen alongside Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Mercedes Moné, she pointed out that the group was never presented with one clear leader.

On WWE television, Flair remains locked in a rivalry with Jade Cargill while continuing her pursuit of the Women's United States Championship. The feud intensified on the July 10 episode of SmackDown when Cargill attacked Alexa Bliss, leaving Flair's tag team partner with an injured left arm.