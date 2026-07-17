Willow Nightingale Forced Out Of TJPW Return After Travel Disruption

Willow Nightingale's long awaited return to Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has been postponed after unexpected travel issues prevented her from reaching Japan in time for this weekend's event.

TJPW confirmed that Nightingale will no longer compete at Summer Sun Princess on Saturday, July 18, after her scheduled flight was canceled. Despite efforts to secure an alternative route, the promotion said it became clear she would be unable to arrive before the event begins at Korakuen Hall.

The promotion announced:

"Although our company has been working to arrange an alternative flight, it has become impossible for her to arrive in time for the start of the event, so she has been forced to withdraw from this tournament."

"In her place, Chris Brooks will make an emergency appearance and face Mizuki in a singles match. We appreciate your understanding."

The canceled bout would have marked Nightingale's first appearance for TJPW since defeating Miu Watanabe at Grand Princess 2025 in March last year.

Mizuki reacted to the news on social media, expressing hope that the match can still happen in the future. Nightingale echoed those feelings, explaining that the situation was entirely beyond her control.

"I tried to exhaust every option, but a flight issue in the middle of my travel day has prevented me from making it to Tokyo in time. I'm sorry to fans who were looking forward to our match. Heck, I was really looking forward to it but I still want to face @mizupyon3 one day!"

While her Japan appearance has been shelved for now, Nightingale remains focused on a major opportunity in AEW.

Following her return from a shoulder injury on the July 8 edition of AEW Dynamite, Nightingale won the Casino Gauntlet Match to secure an AEW Women's World Championship opportunity. She is now set to challenge Thekla for the title at AEW Redemption on July 26 in Montreal.

The championship clash could have major implications heading toward AEW All In, where Mercedes Moné is expected to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Nightingale previously held the AEW TBS Championship before being forced to relinquish the title because of her shoulder injury.