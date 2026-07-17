AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Added To Redemption Card

AEW has officially confirmed another championship match for next weekend's AEW Redemption event.
Following Thursday night's announcement on social media, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Claudio Castagnoli and PAC of the Death Riders. The title bout will take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sunday, July 26.
The champions head into the event after retaining their titles against Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. However, their celebration was short lived as Castagnoli, alongside The Dogs, launched a post match assault that also drew in members of the Bang Bang Gang, further intensifying the rivalry.
Copeland and Cage captured the championships from FTR at Double or Nothing in May and have already recorded two successful title defenses. Redemption will mark their third defense, while Castagnoli and PAC aim to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship together for the first time.
Current AEW Redemption Card
Sunday, July 26 | Montreal, Quebec, Canada
⚜️ Sunday, 7/26! ⚜️, All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2026
The search for redemption will bring some of AEW's best to Montreal!
Tune in for #AEWRedemption LIVE at 7e/4p on @HBOMax PPV, Sunday 7/26! pic.twitter.com/LEqYyW1SC9
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