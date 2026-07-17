WWE Launches Club WWE Founding Member Program With Exclusive John Cena Perks

WWE has officially rolled out the preview phase of its long awaited Club WWE membership program, giving fans the chance to sign up as Founding Members ahead of the full launch later this month.

The annual membership is priced at $99, with early adopters receiving a package of exclusive collectibles that WWE says matches the value of the subscription. The Founding Member kit includes a genuine match used ring canvas acrylic display piece, a Club WWE lanyard, and a commemorative Founder pin accompanied by a personal message from John Cena.

WWE confirmed the following is included with every Founding Member package:

"Every Founding Member receives an exclusive kit including a match-used ring canvas acrylic collectible, a Club WWE exclusive lanyard, and a Founder pin with a personal note to members from John Cena. A value of $99 on day 1."

Beyond the welcome kit, subscribers gain access to several premium features, including ticket pre sales, members only merchandise, bonus video content, a dedicated community hub, and a rewards program where points can be earned and redeemed. One of the first exclusive pieces of content available is a new interview with John Cena hosted by Tom Rinaldi.

WWE has also highlighted several additional benefits available during the Founding Member period:

Bonus rewards points from the first day of membership

Early access to exclusive backstage footage, Superstar content, interviews, and extended wrestling programming

A first look at the new Club WWE digital platform before its public rollout

An exclusive SummerSlam ticket offer, with further details to be revealed

The Founding Member preview will remain available until July 31, when WWE plans to transition Club WWE into its full public launch.