STARDOM Loosens Social Media Rules Ahead of 5 Star Grand Prix

STARDOM is making a significant change to its fan policy by relaxing its restrictions on social media content in an effort to reach a wider audience worldwide.

The Japanese women's wrestling promotion announced that fans will now be allowed to record videos during events under specific conditions. Previously, video recording at STARDOM shows was completely prohibited, but the company believes the new approach will help introduce the promotion to new fans through user generated content online.

Under the updated guidelines, fans can record clips lasting up to 30 seconds. Any footage shared online must have entrance music muted or replaced, and recordings must not interfere with the experience of other attendees or the performers. The new rules also outline expectations surrounding photography, editing, monetization, AI generated content, and social media uploads.

STARDOM explained the reasoning behind the policy change, stating:

“These guidelines aim to spread the appeal of Stardom to more people through the submission of photos, videos, impressions, fan art, and other content by fans. With the establishment of these guidelines, video recording at venues, which was previously prohibited, will now be permitted under certain conditions.”

Company president Taro Okada also commented on the decision, saying the goal is to create a better environment for both current supporters and future fans while ensuring everyone can enjoy events responsibly.

“This decision is made so that all of you fans can enjoy yourselves, and so that Stardom can spread even further and wider. The fundamental principle is to ensure that athletes, the organization, all of you fans, and those who will become fans in the future can enjoy themselves without causing any trouble to anyone.”

The announcement arrives just before the opening of this year's 5 Star Grand Prix, which begins on July 18. English commentary will be available for the opening night as well as the tournament finals on August 18 and August 23. The promotion has also recently expanded its international reach by launching a dedicated English language YouTube channel.

The first night of the tournament will also feature an Artist of Stardom Championship match, with AEW's Triangle of Madness, consisting of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue, challenging Ami Sohrei, Hina, and Lady C.