Trick Williams Wants Booker T's Final Match, Hall of Famer Responds to Challenge

Trick Williams has revealed that if Booker T decides to step back into the ring for one final match, he hopes to be standing across from the WWE Hall of Famer.

During an appearance on WWE Now at Fanatics Fest in New York, the reigning United States Champion reflected on the impact Booker T has had on his career, praising the wrestling legend for believing in him long before he became one of WWE's breakout stars.

“Booker T is special, man, and I call him my uncle, because I truly do believe that Booker T is my uncle,” Williams said. “He saw me before a time when it was the popular belief that Trick Williams was gonna be the next big superstar or anything like that. Booker T, he saw me, and he said, hey look, man, I see what you’re doing. I like what you’re doing, but let me help you out.”

Williams explained that Booker worked closely with him, offering advice on everything from presentation to developing his on-screen persona.

“Let me show you how to look at that camera and pose this way so your muscles look good, and talk a little bit more trash right here in this part of the game,” Williams said. “He was just able to teach me the game and elevate my game to the next level so I could be that superstar and continue to grow every single day. And he did it at a time when it wasn’t the popular thing, so I always appreciate that.”

With rumors circulating that Booker T has considered one last match, Williams believes the opportunity writes itself.

“Word through the grapevine is Booker T wants one more match. He said he wants one more match, but I think it’s only right, it’s only befitting, if his last match is with the man that he helped mold into the superstar that he is today,” Williams said. “And I was thinking, what better time like the present? Maybe within the next year or so. How would y’all like to see Booker T versus The Anointed One, Trick Williams?”

He doubled down on the idea, saying Booker deserves a proper farewell inside the ring.

“Just one more time. One more time. He needs that farewell match. He’s received his flowers,” Williams said. Asked whether he is the right opponent for it, Williams pointed at the crowd. “The people have spoken.”

Booker T later discussed the challenge on his Hall of Fame podcast and made it clear he is not ruling anything out.

“My thing has been, I never say never. I’m never going to close the book on any chapter or anything like that,” Booker said. “I feel like if I could will myself to do it, I will do it.”

The six-time world champion, who celebrated his 61st birthday in March, noted that the timeline Williams suggested would give him enough time to determine whether he could physically compete again.

Williams also highlighted Booker as one of the key figures he still turns to for advice, while revealing that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan have also played important roles in his development.

“Definitely Booker T. Booker T was always a staple in my growth, and I appreciate that,” Williams said when asked who he bounces ideas off. “But as of lately, Triple H has been very hands-on. I’m very grateful to have a good relationship with him. Especially Nick Khan. Nick Khan has some great ideas. I can’t really speak on it, but he knows what he’s talking about. Nick Khan is a genius.”