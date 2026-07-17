WWE SmackDown Preview: Adam Pearce Takes Control Ahead Of Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE heads to the MVP Arena in Albany, New York tonight for a new edition of SmackDown, serving as the final stop before Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden.

Despite the event taking place just 24 hours before Saturday's special, WWE has yet to officially announce any matches for the broadcast.

The biggest confirmed development is that Raw General Manager Adam Pearce will oversee SmackDown for the evening after Nick Aldis was sidelined following last week's attack by Gunther. Pearce teased on social media that he has several important matters to address during the show but stopped short of revealing exactly what fans can expect.

One of the major talking points surrounds Gunther himself. The former World Heavyweight Champion is scheduled to compete in the headline match at Saturday Night's Main Event, teaming with Sami Zayn against CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Commentary has already confirmed that bout will close the Madison Square Garden event, but WWE has yet to reveal whether Gunther will face any repercussions for assaulting Aldis.

Punk, Rhodes, and Gunther are all confirmed to appear on tonight's broadcast. Meanwhile, it remains uncertain whether Sami Zayn, who has been absent from WWE television in recent weeks, will return ahead of Saturday's premium event or remain off screen until then.

Elsewhere, Trick Williams is also expected following last week's surprise attack by Baron Corbin, who targeted both Williams and Carmelo Hayes upon his return. Locally advertised names for the show also include Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill.

Fans could also receive an update on the condition of WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, who has been sidelined with a knee injury. With SummerSlam just over two weeks away, questions remain over whether she will be medically cleared in time for WWE's biggest event of the summer.

SmackDown airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Saturday Night's Main Event takes place on July 18 from Madison Square Garden, with SummerSlam following on August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis.