AEW Dynamite Full Results - July 15th, 2026

AEW Dynamite opened live from Boston with a look back at the major moments from last week's Beach Break special before Excalibur previewed a stacked night of action featuring championship matches and the fallout from Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship victory.

Cope & Cage Retain AEW World Tag Team Championships

The opening contest saw AEW World Tag Team Champions Cope and Cage defend their titles against Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders. Prior to the bout, Jon Moxley was shown encouraging Will Ospreay, reminding him that opportunities for the world championship must always be taken.

The champions controlled the early portion of the match before Garcia and Yuta shifted the momentum through aggressive teamwork. Following a competitive back-and-forth contest, Yuta distracted the referee, allowing Cage to deliver a low blow to Garcia. Cope immediately capitalized with a Spear to score the pinfall and retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Following the match, The Young Bucks applauded the champions from the crowd before Claudio Castagnoli and members of The Death Riders stormed the ring to launch an assault. The Bang Bang Gang quickly made the save, leading to a chaotic brawl. David Finlay attempted to use his shillelagh before Jay White took the weapon away and defused the situation, although tensions briefly flared between White and Cage before Cope restored order.

Hikaru Shida To Defend TBS Championship On Collision

AEW confirmed that Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Queen Aminata this Saturday on Collision. The announcement followed footage of Shida successfully retaining her title over Harley Cameron before Aminata rescued Cameron from a post-match attack.

Andrade Targets More Gold

Backstage, Andrade declared that he intends to eliminate every member of the Don Callis Family and collect championship gold on his path toward the AEW World Championship.

During the interview, Andrade revealed that he was now in possession of MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring. When Renee Paquette questioned whether Will Ospreay had given it to him, Andrade simply smiled and walked away after asking how she knew.

Later in the evening, Andrade defeated Jake Doyle in a hard-fought contest to earn an AEW National Championship opportunity. Doyle controlled much of the early action with his size and power, but Andrade weathered the storm before connecting with his finishing maneuver for the victory.

Following the match, National Champion Mark Davis confronted Andrade from the stage. Andrade slipped on the Dynamite Diamond Ring while Davis held his championship high as the two stared each other down ahead of their championship clash at Redemption.

Kenny Omega's Championship Celebration Interrupted

Tony Schiavone welcomed new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega to the ring for a championship celebration complete with a red carpet.

Before Omega could speak, The Young Bucks interrupted carrying his former championship belt. They congratulated Omega on reclaiming the world title and praised him for proving he remains one of the best wrestlers in the world.

Omega reflected on finally regaining the championship after more than 1,100 days, crediting his friends, family and the fans for believing in him when he struggled to believe in himself. Looking ahead to Wembley Stadium, Omega vowed fans would see the very best version of himself.

Will Ospreay then joined the celebration, praising Omega as one of his greatest inspirations and thanking him for helping shape his own career. Just as the two prepared to shake hands, Kevin Knight interrupted.

Knight reminded Omega that he still possessed a guaranteed AEW World Championship opportunity thanks to MJF and challenged him to a title match at Redemption.

Omega accepted but attempted to convince Knight that aligning himself with Don Callis was holding him back. Omega encouraged Knight to become his own man rather than Callis' follower.

Knight rejected the advice, declaring there was no goodness in his heart, only greatness, before striking Omega with a microphone. Ospreay attempted to retaliate with a Hidden Blade, but Knight escaped. Darby Allin rushed to the ring to attack Knight before Brian Cage and members of the Don Callis Family joined the fight. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli eventually arrived, forcing the Callis Family to retreat as the chaotic segment came to an end.

Jack Perry Begins "Chapter Two"

In a pre-recorded vignette, Jack Perry announced the beginning of "Chapter Two" of his AEW career. Perry said he intends to prove he belongs at the next level and issued an open challenge for Collision, hoping to give an opportunity to someone who finds themselves in a similar position to where he once was.

Brody King & Bandido Pick Up Tag Team Victory

Brody King and Bandido made quick work of Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto in tag team action. The duo showcased strong chemistry throughout before Bandido connected with a Frog Splash to secure the victory.

Later backstage, Bandido confronted AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher by placing one of his signature "Wanted" posters on Fletcher's chest, further escalating their rivalry.

Kyle Fletcher Retains AEW International Championship

Kyle Fletcher successfully defended the AEW International Championship against Komander in one of the night's most athletic contests.

Komander repeatedly pushed Fletcher to the limit with spectacular offense, including a Super Destroyer and a near-fall following a 450 Splash. Fletcher, who was busted open during the match, weathered the assault before countering with a devastating Brainbuster to retain the championship.

The celebration was short-lived as Konosuke Takeshita charged to the ring and attacked Fletcher. Kazuchika Okada soon arrived and dropped Takeshita with the Rainmaker before staring down Fletcher with the championship belt between them.

Bandido and Brody King entered the fray to even the odds, with Bandido standing tall holding the International Championship as the segment concluded.

Darby Allin Defeats Brian Cage

Darby Allin survived a brutal encounter against Brian Cage despite enduring significant punishment throughout the match.

Cage repeatedly overpowered Allin, including a massive suplex onto the entrance ramp and several devastating power moves. Allin refused to stay down, eventually connecting with multiple Coffin Drops to secure the hard-earned victory.

Following the match, Fletcher later challenged Bandido to an AEW International Championship match at Redemption.

Kevin Knight Rejects Mike Bailey's Advice

Backstage, Don Callis expressed confidence that Kevin Knight would capture the AEW World Championship at Redemption.

Mike Bailey attempted to persuade Knight to reconsider Omega's advice and distance himself from Callis, but Knight dismissed Bailey, making it clear he no longer needed anyone's approval.

Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne & Lena Kross Close Dynamite With Victory

The night's main event featured Mercedes Moné teaming with Lena Kross and Megan Bayne against Willow Nightingale, Hyan and Maya World.

The six-woman tag team match featured fast-paced action and frequent momentum swings as all six competitors contributed throughout the contest. Nightingale briefly appeared poised to rally her team, but Moné ultimately regained control during the closing moments.

After Hyan scored several near-falls, Moné countered the offense before connecting with the Money Maker to score the decisive pinfall, giving her team the victory to close out another eventful edition of AEW Dynamite.