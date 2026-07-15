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Brock Lesnar's Original WWE SummerSlam Plans Reportedly Scrapped After Major Creative Shake-Up

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2026
Brock Lesnar's Original WWE SummerSlam Plans Reportedly Scrapped After Major Creative Shake-Up

WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar reportedly looked very different before the road to SummerSlam fully came together.

While Lesnar is now scheduled to step inside Hell in a Cell against Oba Femi at WWE SummerSlam, a new backstage report suggests WWE initially had another blockbuster opponent in mind before creative plans shifted.

During a recent edition of Self Made Sessions, Ibou claimed WWE had originally penciled in Lesnar to face Gunther at SummerSlam. He also stated that Gunther had been expected to clash with Roman Reigns earlier in the year before those plans were abandoned, resulting in a domino effect across several top storylines.

“Yeah, that’s what it feels like, for sure, I mean, literally, they gave the Bron-Roman match to Oba, and then whatever happened there, happened, and that isn’t happening either. But neither here nor there.”

“To be honest, part of that also was Gunther was supposed to face Brock at SummerSlam, and Gunther was actually supposed to face Roman in the, like, late spring, early summer. And for whatever reason, that got changed, and then that switched up a lot of people’s creative.”

According to the report, WWE's revised plans reshaped the direction of several major names heading into the summer. Rather than facing Gunther, Lesnar is now preparing for a Hell in a Cell showdown with Oba Femi, while Roman Reigns is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Bron Breakker remains aligned with Austin Theory as one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, and Gunther has shifted into a rivalry with Cody Rhodes. Before SummerSlam, Gunther will team with Sami Zayn to take on Cody Rhodes and CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.

 

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