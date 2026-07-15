New Report Reveals AEW Already Has Ideas for The New Day

AEW is reportedly wasting little time preparing for the possible arrival of one of wrestling's most decorated tag teams.

After Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods announced their departure from WWE in May 2026, speculation has continued to grow about where the former multi time tag team champions will land next. Reports indicated the pair opted to leave WWE after being asked to accept a significant reduction in pay rather than sign new deals.

Now, it appears AEW officials are already looking ahead.

Speaking on the Self Made Sessions podcast, Ibou revealed that creative discussions are already underway regarding how The New Day could be introduced if and when they officially join All Elite Wrestling.

"I do know that there have been a lot of pitches for the incoming teams and how to implement them… What I know for a fact is that the New Day, in particular, are not only expected to come to AEW, but there have already been creative discussions as to what to do with them once they get to AEW. So, that’s something that I can tell you for certain."

The update adds further momentum to the long running rumors surrounding Kingston and Woods. Back in May, Fightful Select reported that nearly every AEW source they contacted was in favor of bringing the duo into the company, believing they would be a major addition to the tag team division.

Former AEW World Champion MJF also recently weighed in during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, praising both men and saying he fully understood why they walked away from WWE.

"Whenever they are legally allowed to come over, I think that those are guys that would be incredible additions to the AEW roster. They’re both crazy talented, they’re both massive stars, and they’re both guys that know their worth, which to me is the most impressive thing," MJF said.

Asked whether he was surprised by their WWE exit, MJF responded:

"No because if you’re gonna tell guys that they have to take a pay cut, if they know their worth, they’re gonna say no."

While neither Kingston nor Woods has officially announced their next destination, the latest report suggests AEW is already preparing for the possibility that The New Day will soon become part of its roster.