Bron Breakker Reportedly Pushed for a Creative Change Following WWE Frustrations

Bron Breakker is reportedly looking for a fresh direction in WWE after becoming dissatisfied with how his character was handled earlier this year.

During an appearance on the Self Made Sessions podcast, Ibou revealed that WWE had originally planned a high profile WrestleMania 42 match between Breakker and CM Punk. However, changes to creative plans, combined with Breakker's injury, saw those plans scrapped, leaving him on the sidelines for the event.

Ibou claimed the situation left Breakker unhappy with the direction of his WWE career.

"I can finally say this. I was not allowed to say this earlier because it was off the record, but now it’s on record. I can tell you publicly for a fact that some of what happened with Bron Breakker creatively did frustrate him. I can tell you for a fact that he was very frustrated with how a lot of his creative played out early this year," he said.

Breakker is currently aligned with The Vision on Monday Night RAW and holds the World Tag Team Championship alongside Austin Theory. According to Ibou, the second generation WWE star has since spoken with people within the company about moving away from his current role and into a different storyline.

"I have a bit of a scoop for you. I can tell you for a fact that Bron Breakker has explored his options creatively from a standpoint of pivoting away from this. What that means is I can tell you that he has had conversations with people in the company as to basically eject himself from this situation and be put in another situation creatively.

"This is my opinion based on the conversations that I’ve had. I don’t think Bron Breakker wants to be in the vision anymore. That is my opinion based on the information in front of me. I don’t think right now he thinks it’s working for him," he said.