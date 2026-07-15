AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega Celebrates World Title Victory Tonight

AEW heads to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts tonight for a new episode of Dynamite, with a championship celebration, a high stakes singles match, and a six woman tag team contest already announced.

Fresh off reclaiming the AEW World Championship at Beach Break, Kenny Omega is scheduled to celebrate his title victory live on Dynamite. The win marked Omega's second reign as AEW World Champion, and with Redemption on the horizon, fans will be eager to see whether his next challenger steps forward during the celebration.

Also on the card, Andrade El Idolo has the chance to secure a future AEW National Championship opportunity when he takes on Jake Doyle. A victory for Andrade would officially earn him a shot at the title.

The women's division will also be in action as Mercedes Mone joins forces with Megan Bayne and Lena Kross to battle the trio of Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan in six woman tag team competition.

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Confirmed lineup for AEW Dynamite: