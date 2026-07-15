AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega Celebrates World Title Victory Tonight

AEW heads to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts tonight for a new episode of Dynamite, with a championship celebration, a high stakes singles match, and a six woman tag team contest already announced.
Fresh off reclaiming the AEW World Championship at Beach Break, Kenny Omega is scheduled to celebrate his title victory live on Dynamite. The win marked Omega's second reign as AEW World Champion, and with Redemption on the horizon, fans will be eager to see whether his next challenger steps forward during the celebration.
Also on the card, Andrade El Idolo has the chance to secure a future AEW National Championship opportunity when he takes on Jake Doyle. A victory for Andrade would officially earn him a shot at the title.
The women's division will also be in action as Mercedes Mone joins forces with Megan Bayne and Lena Kross to battle the trio of Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan in six woman tag team competition.
AEW Dynamite airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max.
Confirmed lineup for AEW Dynamite:
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 15th 2026
Boston, Massachusetts
Jul. 16th 2026
Albany, New York
Jul. 17th 2026
New York City, New York
Jul. 18th 2026
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 22nd 2026
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 22nd 2026
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Jul. 26th 2026
Detroit, Michigan
Jul. 29th 2026
Detroit, Michigan
Jul. 30th 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Aug. 1st 2026
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Aug. 2nd 2026
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