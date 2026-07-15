×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·
Advertisement
WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS LeaderBoard Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega Celebrates World Title Victory Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2026
AEW Dynamite Preview: Kenny Omega Celebrates World Title Victory Tonight

AEW heads to the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts tonight for a new episode of Dynamite, with a championship celebration, a high stakes singles match, and a six woman tag team contest already announced.

Fresh off reclaiming the AEW World Championship at Beach Break, Kenny Omega is scheduled to celebrate his title victory live on Dynamite. The win marked Omega's second reign as AEW World Champion, and with Redemption on the horizon, fans will be eager to see whether his next challenger steps forward during the celebration.

Also on the card, Andrade El Idolo has the chance to secure a future AEW National Championship opportunity when he takes on Jake Doyle. A victory for Andrade would officially earn him a shot at the title.

The women's division will also be in action as Mercedes Mone joins forces with Megan Bayne and Lena Kross to battle the trio of Willow Nightingale, Maya World, and Hyan in six woman tag team competition.

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Confirmed lineup for AEW Dynamite:

  • Kenny Omega celebrates becoming the new AEW World Champion
  • Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne & Lena Kross vs. Willow Nightingale, Maya World & Hyan
  • Andrade El Idolo vs. Jake Doyle, with Andrade earning an AEW National Championship match if he wins

 

 

📢 💭 What's your take on this story? Drop a comment below and join the WNS community discussion!

Advertisement

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord
WNS Community Leaderboard
LeaderBoard
Advertisement

WNS Community Discussion

Posting as Anonymous

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 15th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Boston, Massachusetts

Jul. 16th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Albany, New York

Jul. 17th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

New York City, New York

Jul. 18th 2026

#snme

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 22nd 2026

#collision

AEW​ Redemption

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jul. 26th 2026

#redemption

AEW Dynamite

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 29th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Detroit, Michigan

Jul. 30th 2026

#collision

WWE SummerSlam - Saturday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 1st 2026

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam ​- Sunday

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 2nd 2026

#summerslam

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy · π
Advertisement
Advertisement