Jim Johnston Reveals Brock Lesnar's Theme Was Originally Written For The XFL

Jim Johnston has revisited some of the biggest stories from his legendary WWE career, offering fresh insight into the creation of iconic entrance themes while also sharing blunt opinions on the current state of wrestling music and star power.

During a lengthy appearance on The False Face podcast, the former WWE composer discussed everything from Steve Austin's famous entrance music to Brock Lesnar's theme, while explaining why he believes both WWE and AEW have lost the ability to create larger than life stars.

Johnston disputes Steve Austin's version of iconic theme story

One of the biggest talking points from the interview centred on Steve Austin's long standing claim that he suggested Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade" as inspiration for his famous entrance music. Johnston admitted he does not remember events unfolding that way.

"I'm not sure that ever happened."

Instead, Johnston explained that the music actually originated before he had even worked with Austin personally.

"The creation of that theme happened way before I ever met Steve, because it started with his promos. There were a series of promos when they transitioned him from Ringmaster... I saw the vibe of the promos, and what I came up with, the first version of Steve's theme, was a score for those promos."

He revealed the famous glass shattering sound was already built into those original promo packages.

"The glass break was already part of the music in those promos."

Johnston did leave room for Austin's memory to be partly accurate.

"Maybe he came to me later, either directly or indirectly, and said, this is the energy I want. But so maybe he didn't like the first version or something."

He then laughed while sending a playful message to the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Yeah, Steve, you pain in the ass, trying to bury me."

Jim Johnston says WWE and AEW are no longer creating true megastars

Johnston also voiced concern over modern entrance themes, arguing that today's music lacks individuality and contributes to the industry's failure to produce iconic names.

"It just sounds like noise to me, and all the themes just sound generic."

He reflected on an era when fans could instantly recognise a wrestler simply from hearing the opening seconds of their entrance.

"You used to be able to be making dinner in the kitchen with the TV in the other room, and you'd know who was coming out."

According to Johnston, both WWE and AEW have moved away from understanding how important music is in building personalities.

"I further believe that's why they're not creating, either WWE or AEW. They're not creating big stars anymore. There are no new Steve Austins. There are no Rocks around now. And it's because everyone's sort of in this layer of generic."

He added that successful companies often become too comfortable.

"I think that happens to a lot of corporations. They find what works. They're making a lot of money. And, oh well, we must be doing it right. So don't change anything."

Johnston praised Vince McMahon's willingness to constantly evolve the presentation of WWE.

"He was always trying to push the envelope forward. Sometimes he pushed it places that I certainly didn't agree with. But at least the guy was embracing progress and change."

Brock Lesnar's music was never meant for Brock Lesnar

Johnston also confirmed a long standing rumour surrounding Brock Lesnar's entrance music.

"I wrote it for the XFL."

The composer revealed the track originally belonged to the Chicago Enforcers before eventually finding its way to Lesnar.

"The whole XFL thing was awkward at best... I wrote themes for all those teams... and when Brock showed up, it isn't like I suggested that. It's just like suddenly that music showed up for Brock."

Looking back, Johnston feels it was a perfect fit.

"Sometimes the stars align... that music finds its rightful home, because that is perfect for Brock."

Johnston explains why he never wanted wrestler input

Another surprising revelation came when Johnston admitted he intentionally kept his distance from WWE talent during the creative process.

"I have had very little interaction with the talent. That was absolutely by choice, because it always ended badly."

He explained that wrestlers often requested music based on their personal tastes rather than what suited their on screen characters.

"If I had to deal with talent, I would inevitably hear either two lanes... 'I love Metallica'... or 'I love Stone Cold's music.'"

His response was always the same.

"Well, there's only one problem with that: you're not Steve Austin."

Johnston also compared writing wrestling themes to composing film scores.

"I always approached it as nothing but a movie score to these individual guys. Each of these guys is their own little film."