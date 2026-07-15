WWE NXT Full Results - July 14th, 2026

This week's episode of WWE NXT featured multiple championship matches, a chaotic main event to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship, and several rivalries escalating ahead of next week's show.

The broadcast opened with Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Kali Armstrong, and Zaria arriving at the arena before the action got underway.

Vanity Project Survives Tag Team Title Defense

The opening contest saw The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against the recently crowned No. 1 contenders, Dorian Van Dux & Sean Legacy.

Van Dux and Legacy controlled much of the early action with their athletic offense, repeatedly forcing the champions onto the defensive. After surviving a lengthy isolation period from the champions, Van Dux rallied with a series of explosive attacks, including a springboard moonsault before Legacy connected with a spectacular 450 Splash that nearly ended the match.

As the bout reached its climax, interference from Jackson Drake and Myka Lockwood distracted Van Dux long enough for The Vanity Project to capitalize. Ricky Smokes delivered the decisive pinfall to retain the championships.

Winners and Still NXT Tag Team Champions: The Vanity Project

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights Set Their Sights on Gold

Backstage, Myles Borne encouraged Tavion Heights ahead of his match against Jackson Drake. After Kam Hendrix teased coming after Borne's championship, Heights suggested the duo should instead pursue the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Tristan Angels Continues Mind Games

Tristan Angels appeared in the ring and mocked Shiloh Hill, even revealing one of Hill's teeth before smashing it on the steel steps.

Hill responded via video, claiming losing the tooth had changed him mentally and ominously warned that "the fog is coming" before breaking into unsettling laughter.

Women's North American Title Picture Changes

Following Layla Diggs being unable to compete, Robert Stone announced that NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria would instead defend her title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain, and Nikkita Lyons.

Naraku Defeats Tate Wilder Before Tony D'Angelo Attacks

Naraku overpowered Tate Wilder in a physical contest, ultimately finishing him with The Abyss for the victory.

Winner: Naraku

Following the match, Tony D'Angelo stormed the ring and attacked Naraku, igniting another brawl. Naraku attempted to use his signature mist but accidentally sprayed an official instead as security separated the two.

Zaria Retains NXT Women's North American Championship

The Fatal Four-Way Championship Match delivered nonstop action as all four competitors exchanged momentum throughout the contest.

Despite interference from Natalya and Karmen Petrovic, as well as Jaida Parker evening the odds, Zaria survived the chaos by spearing Nikkita Lyons before delivering an F-5 to secure another successful title defense.

Winner and Still NXT Women's North American Champion: Zaria

Following the match, Lola Vice confronted Kendal Grey, making it clear she still wants her championship opportunity.

Jackson Drake Defeats Tavion Heights

Jackson Drake represented The Vanity Project against Tavion Heights in a competitive singles match.

Although Heights repeatedly overpowered Drake and nearly earned the victory several times, outside distractions from Baylor and Smokes created an opening. Drake capitalized with a quick roll-up to steal the victory.

Winner: Jackson Drake

Reina Volcan and Shawn Spears Send Warnings

A video package aired introducing Reina Volcan, who vowed to destroy the NXT women's division when she debuts next week.

Later, Shawn Spears challenged Niko Vance to a match after calling out both Vance and Izzi Dame.

Lola Vice Becomes No. 1 Contender in Chaotic Main Event

The night's main event featured Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, and Kali Armstrong battling to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship.

The three competitors traded momentum throughout the match, with Armstrong showcasing her power, Jordan dazzling with high-risk offense, and Vice repeatedly locking in submission attempts.

Late in the contest, Jordan appeared poised for victory after connecting with a 450 Splash on Armstrong. Before she could complete the pinfall, Vice knocked Jordan away and stole the victory by pinning Armstrong herself.

Winner and New No. 1 Contender: Lola Vice

Following the match, an irate Kelani Jordan snapped in frustration as Vice celebrated her title opportunity.

Street Fight Official for Next Week

As the show came to a close, cameras shifted to the parking lot where Tony D'Angelo and Naraku were once again brawling.

General Manager Robert Stone separated the two before making their upcoming match official, announcing that they will meet in a Street Fight on next week's episode of NXT.