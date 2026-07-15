Chris Jericho Believes Fans Will Miss Him When His Wrestling Career Ends

Chris Jericho has reflected on the legacy he hopes to leave behind once his legendary wrestling career finally comes to an end, comparing his longevity in the business to one of the most iconic bands in music history.

Speaking with FoxNews.com, the AEW star said he views his career much like that of The Rolling Stones, explaining that every long running career has its highs, lows, and different eras that fans embrace in different ways. Despite the criticism he continues to receive, Jericho believes people will eventually appreciate his contributions once he is no longer an active performer.

"I think it’s like a great rock and roll band, you know? I mean, the Rolling Stones just put out a new album, and it’s amazing, but the Stones have been 60 years and some of the eras you like, some of the eras you hate, some of the eras you wish they would have gone away, and some of the eras you wish they would have done more, and you’re still glad that they’re here. I think when I’m done, people will be sad that I’m not around anymore."

Jericho also addressed the criticism he regularly sees on social media, suggesting that even many of his detractors will one day recognize the value of what he brought to professional wrestling throughout his career.

"And I think a lot of the people that you mentioned, social media wise, that don’t like me just because I’m still doing this will realize like, hey, we had something pretty cool there, we should have been watching a little bit more because all I ever do is give my best 1,000% for whatever situation I’m in to make it better, to make my opponent better, to make me better, to make the company better, to make the show better, and I’m very proud of all the work that I’ve done."

The former AEW World Champion added that his passion for wrestling has never faded, explaining that his love for both performing and producing wrestling related projects continues to motivate him after decades at the highest level.

"And that’s why I still do it, that’s why I still love wrestling and making documentaries involving wrestling, per se, because I think it’s such a wonderful sport that really does tie the world together, wonderful form of entertainment. I live my dream doing something that I always wanted to do and here I’m doing it almost longer than anybody else at a high level. I think that’s something to be proud of."