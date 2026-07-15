Colby Covington Confirms WWE Talks With Triple H While Eyeing Future Wrestling Move

Former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington has revealed that conversations with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque have already taken place regarding a possible move to WWE, though he says his immediate focus remains on Real American Freestyle (RAF).

Speaking with Brian Mazique, Covington discussed what could come next in his combat sports career. While he has not ruled out another run in UFC, he made it clear that he has invested heavily in RAF and sees it playing a major role in his future.

"RAF is definitely somewhere I see myself ending my competitive career at. Whether I entertain other fight offers and go back to the UFC and get some big fights, those are still possibilities. You never know what the future holds and what tomorrow holds. All I can do is control what I can control today and that’s just my hard training and preparing for Arman Tsarukyan and you just never know where life will take me."

Covington also confirmed that WWE remains firmly on his radar after holding discussions with Triple H, although no agreement has been reached.

"I’ve had some calls with Triple H and the WWE, so that’s a potential possibility in the future as well. But I’m all in on RAF, I invested my hard-earned money that I earned fighting into RAF to get a little small equity percentage and I care about the future. I want to see the future of wrestling thrive and prosper. And I want the next generation of wrestlers, amateur wrestlers, freestyle wrestlers to be able to come in and really make a good life for themselves."

Although Covington believes his wrestling background would help him adapt inside the ring, he admitted the demanding WWE lifestyle could be the biggest obstacle.

"Honestly, I think the most difficult transition when I think about the pro wrestler schedule is just the schedule that they have to go on. They’re on the road, I mean, 320, 330 days a year. They’re traveling to different countries. They got Monday Night Raw, they got Friday Night SmackDown, they got their pay-per-views it's a vigorous schedule and just to keep sane during that time and and keep your head in the game and be able to shoot a promo and go through the moves of the match. I mean, it's just, it's a challenging."

Covington believes his experience cutting promos would give him a head start, crediting his previous appearance in TNA alongside Bobby Lashley for helping him understand that side of the business.

"Being able to shoot a promo is everything. And I learned that, I was on TNA IMPACT with my boy Bobby Lashley and he showed me what it takes to shoot promos and how to do this and that. So, I feel like I would be very comfortable with that. And then the wrestling, I’ve been wrestling my whole life. I know how to be an athlete. I know how to do in-ring wrestling. So, I feel like I would pick that up very quick. But I think the biggest challenge would definitely be the travel schedule."

Covington has built his reputation around an outspoken, larger than life personality that has often blurred the lines between MMA and sports entertainment. If he eventually decides to leave combat sports behind, a move to WWE appears to remain a genuine possibility.