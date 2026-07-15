Shota Umino Forced Out Of NJPW G1 Climax After Concussion Diagnosis

NJPW has confirmed a major shake up to this year's G1 Climax, with Shota Umino officially withdrawn from the tournament after suffering a concussion.

The announcement comes just days after the opening night of G1 Climax 36, where Umino was defeated by Zack Sabre Jr. in Chicago. Following medical evaluation, NJPW determined that Umino should not continue in the competition.

The company issued the following statement:

"On July 11, during his match with Zack Sabre Jr. in Chicago, Shota Umino displayed symptoms of a concussion. After careful consultation, the decision has been made by medical staff to remove Umino from the remainder of G1 Climax 36.

Each of Umino's remaining tournament matches will be deemed forfeits, with his scheduled opponents receiving two points by default. Further changes will be made to forthcoming cards as a result of Umino's withdrawal. Announcements will be made when cards have been determined."

With Umino out of the tournament, every remaining B Block opponent will now receive an automatic two points. That includes Aaron Wolf, Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, HENARE, Callum Newman, Gabe Kidd, OSKAR, and Drilla Moloney, significantly altering the standings moving forward.

The injury caps off a difficult stretch for Umino. He entered the G1 shortly after losing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to Gabe Kidd. Ahead of that title match at the July 6 Road to G1 event, Kidd launched a brutal attack that left Umino bloodied before the opening bell. Despite the assault, Umino insisted on competing but was ultimately defeated.

The pair had been scheduled to meet again in a highly anticipated non title rematch during the tournament on August 8, but those plans will now have to change following Umino's withdrawal.

The G1 Climax resumes this weekend in Hokkaido, Japan, with Night Two taking place on July 19. Umino had originally been scheduled to face Aaron Wolf on that show before being ruled out. The tournament concludes on August 16, with the winner, provided it is not reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji, earning a future championship opportunity.