WWE Confirms Kendal Grey’s Next NXT Women’s Championship Challenger

WWE has officially revealed the next challenger for Kendal Grey’s NXT Women’s Championship, as Lola Vice punched her ticket to another title opportunity on the July 14 edition of NXT.

Vice made good on the promise she delivered earlier in the night, defeating Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong in the evening's Triple Threat main event to earn No. 1 contender status. The victory sets the stage for a championship rematch after Grey dethroned Vice just weeks ago.

The tension between champion and challenger surfaced before the match even began. During a backstage segment, Saquon Shugars was speaking with Wren Sinclair and Grey about his ongoing issues with DarkState when Vice interrupted with a clear message.

"I'm not done yet, mama. I'm getting my title back," Vice declared.

Grey reminded her that she first had to win the Triple Threat later that evening.

"I will," Vice confidently responded.

When the main event arrived, Vice backed up her words.

The bout saw all three competitors enjoy periods of momentum. Kali Armstrong relied on her impressive strength to dominate stretches of the contest, while Kelani Jordan dazzled with her athleticism and aerial offense.

Vice blended striking with her MMA background, targeting both opponents with submission attempts, including a guillotine choke and a triangle choke, before unleashing her trademark running hip attacks in opposite corners.

The closing moments came at a frantic pace. Jordan looked poised to secure the victory after connecting with a picture perfect 450 Splash on Armstrong, only for Vice to break up the pin with a devastating buzzsaw kick. Seizing the opportunity, Vice covered Armstrong herself to score the decisive three count.

With the victory, Lola Vice is officially the new No. 1 contender and will once again challenge Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship.