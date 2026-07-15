Tony D’Angelo and Naraku Set for Brutal WWE NXT Championship Street Fight

WWE has raised the stakes for next week's edition of NXT, with General Manager Robert Stone confirming that Tony D'Angelo will defend the WWE NXT Championship against Naraku in a Street Fight on the July 21 episode.

The title bout had originally been scheduled as a standard rematch, but after tempers boiled over for a second straight week, Stone decided that normal rules were no longer enough to contain the chaos.

Tony D'Angelo and Naraku's feud spirals out of control

Naraku was in action during the July 14 edition of NXT, taking on Tate Wilder in singles competition. Wilder came out firing, using a flurry of arm drags, a bodyslam, and a dropkick that sent Naraku tumbling to the outside.

Once he regained control, Naraku slowed the pace with an STF and a reverse chinlock before shutting down Wilder's comeback attempt. Although Wilder came close to pulling off an upset, Naraku sealed the victory with his devastating Into the Abyss finisher.

The drama did not end there.

Immediately after the match, Tony D'Angelo stormed the ring and launched an attack on his rival. Security rushed in to separate the pair, but the situation only worsened when Naraku attempted to spit his trademark poison mist at the NXT Champion. Instead, the mist struck one of the security guards.

Later backstage, D'Angelo confronted Robert Stone and demanded another opportunity to settle the score with Naraku. Stone agreed to sanction the championship rematch for next week, though the hostility between the two competitors was far from over.

As NXT came to a close, cameras cut to the parking lot where D'Angelo and Naraku were once again engaged in an all-out fight. Stone rushed outside to intervene, but after witnessing the latest brawl, he made a decisive ruling.

The WWE NXT Championship match on July 21 will now be contested under Street Fight rules, giving both men complete freedom to unleash the violence that has defined their rivalry.

With emotions at an all-time high, the championship clash is shaping up to be one of the most explosive matches on next week's NXT.