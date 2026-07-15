Reina Volcan's WWE NXT In Ring Debut Set for Next Week Against Skylar Raye

Reina Volcan is officially set to compete in her first televised WWE match after NXT confirmed the highly anticipated debut of the powerhouse on the July 21 edition of the brand.

Following weeks of ominous vignettes and a memorable first appearance, Volcan will finally step into the ring as she faces Skylar Raye in what promises to be a closely watched debut.

The announcement came during the July 14 episode of NXT, accompanied by another promo showcasing the intimidating newcomer.

"I am Reina Volcan. I am the force of nature. NXT isn't going to survive me; it's going to suffer me. I will make my debut next week," Volcan declared.

Before arriving in WWE, Volcan wrestled on the independent scene as Nikki Blackheart before signing with the company in March 2026. She made an immediate impact earlier this month by interrupting a confrontation involving Tatum Paxley and leaving her laid out with a crushing Torture Rack, instantly establishing herself as a serious threat.

WWE has continued to build Volcan as an unstoppable force, with commentary describing her as an "act of God" inside the ring. Promotional videos have also highlighted her claim of being WWE's first Dominican superstar, while warning that anyone standing in her way risks being "buried beneath the wreckage."

Her debut will take place on a stacked episode of NXT, which will also feature Tony D'Angelo defending the NXT Championship against Naraku, Shawn Spears battling Niko Vance, Nattie facing Jaida Parker, and DarkState taking on Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno, and Noam Dar in six man tag team competition.

After weeks of hype, Volcan now has the opportunity to prove that her imposing words translate into dominance inside the squared circle.