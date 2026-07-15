Zaria Survives Unexpected Fatal Four-Way To Retain NXT Gold After Last-Minute Shake-Up

Zaria's scheduled title defence took a dramatic turn on the July 14 edition of WWE NXT after an injury forced WWE to completely change the match just hours before it took place.

Instead of defending the NXT Women's North American Championship against the previously announced Layla Diggs, Zaria suddenly found herself battling three challengers in a high stakes Fatal Four-Way encounter.

Layla Diggs had originally earned her championship opportunity by winning a Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contender's Match the previous week. However, NXT General Manager Robert Stone revealed before the show that Diggs had been injured during an NXT live event in Sebring, Florida, making her unable to compete.

Rather than postponing the title match, Stone announced that Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain and reigning EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons would all be added to the bout, transforming it into an unpredictable Fatal Four-Way Championship Match.

The champion was under pressure from the opening bell as the three challengers repeatedly targeted her, with the action quickly spilling to ringside. Dame, Rain and Lyons each mounted convincing challenges throughout the contest, creating several near falls as momentum constantly shifted between all four competitors.

The chaos escalated late in the match when Nattie Neidhart and Karmen Petrovic attempted to interfere on behalf of Lyons while the referee's attention was elsewhere. Before they could make the difference, Jaida Parker charged to ringside and took the fight to Neidhart, neutralising the interference and allowing the match to continue on equal terms.

With the outside distractions eliminated, Zaria seized her opportunity. The champion drove Lyons down with a thunderous spear before following up with a devastating F-5 to secure the three count and successfully retain the NXT Women's North American Championship.

Despite the unexpected change of opponents, Zaria once again proved why she sits atop the division. With Layla Diggs currently sidelined through injury, attention now turns to who will be next in line to challenge for the championship.