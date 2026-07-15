Eric Bischoff Claims Ego Cost TNA a Game Changing Viacom Deal

Eric Bischoff believes TNA let one of the biggest opportunities in its history slip away, arguing that ego prevented the company from securing a potentially transformative partnership with Viacom.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff reflected on TNA's relationship with Spike TV and Viacom, explaining that the media giant had already demonstrated its willingness to invest heavily in combat sports by helping build UFC before ultimately losing the promotion.

Bischoff revealed that he pitched the idea of Viacom purchasing a stake in TNA, believing it would prevent the company from making the same mistake twice by investing in a brand it did not own.

“Why does Viacom buy into TNA? So you don’t have the same thing happen to you that happened with the UFC,” Bischoff said while recalling conversations with Spike executives. “Why not own a piece of TNA?”

According to Bischoff, there was genuine interest from the network, but negotiations never progressed. He believes the Carter family was unwilling to surrender any level of oversight or financial transparency.

“That was such a huge missed opportunity, and it was because of ego,” Bischoff said. “The Carters didn’t want to have to answer to Spike or to Viacom or show anybody their books. That’s my personal opinion.”

Bischoff added that the failed opportunity eventually had lasting consequences for the promotion. He explained that TNA's parent company later withdrew its financial backing, leaving the company to survive on its own.

“TNA Dallas, the parent company, basically shut off funding for TNA and said, okay, you’re going to make it on your own, or you’re not going to make it,” Bischoff said. “We know how that turned out.”