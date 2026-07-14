Michin Confirms Divorce From Former WWE Wrestler Keith Lee

WWE's Michin has confirmed that she and former WWE star Keith Lee are no longer married.

The revelation came through the comments section of a recent TikTok post after fans began speculating about the status of their relationship. When one user claimed the pair were still together, Michin, whose real name is Mia Yim, responded directly by writing, "We are not."

In a follow up exchange, another commenter described the couple as separated. Michin corrected the statement with a brief but definitive response, writing, "divorced." The interaction marks the first time either of them has publicly confirmed the end of their marriage.

Michin and Lee announced their engagement on February 11, 2021, before tying the knot in February 2022. Their wedding took place just months after both were released by WWE in late 2021.

Since then, Michin has returned to WWE and remains an active member of the roster under her current ring name. Keith Lee has not publicly commented on the divorce, and neither has shared any additional details regarding the split.