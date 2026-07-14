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CM Punk Slams Fake AI Quotes and Explains Why He Avoids Social Media

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2026
CM Punk Slams Fake AI Quotes and Explains Why He Avoids Social Media

CM Punk has spoken out about the rise of fake AI generated content on social media, revealing that it is one of the main reasons he chooses to stay away from those platforms.

During an appearance on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Punk was shown a graphic featuring supposed reactions from fellow WWE stars following his recent championship victory. Rather than taking the posts at face value, Punk immediately dismissed them as completely fabricated.

“These are, like, AI generated. These are fake quotes,” Punk said. “Seth did not tweet this. Becky did not tweet this.”

The WWE Champion made it clear he has little patience for those responsible for creating false posts and attributed the trend to why he has largely distanced himself from social media.

“This is why I don’t f, - with social media,” Punk continued. “These are mentally ill people. I couldn’t imagine making up fake tweets that somebody else said.”

Punk also highlighted what he believes is the most concerning aspect of the issue. In his view, many people fail to question the authenticity of what they see online, allowing misinformation to spread rapidly.

“The problem, and it’s not just in our business, I think it’s a societal thing, is people will instantly see that, and then they believe it,” Punk said.

His comments come as AI generated images, videos, and fake social media posts continue to become more common across the internet, creating increasing challenges in separating genuine content from fabricated material.

 

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