Roman Reigns Mocks Seth Rollins With Triple H Remark on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins took their long running rivalry to another level on the July 13 edition of WWE RAW, delivering a heated contract signing that quickly descended into personal insults and a violent confrontation ahead of their SummerSlam clash.

With Adam Pearce overseeing the segment, Reigns entered first and soaked in the crowd's reaction, demanding the WWE Universe acknowledge him before Rollins made his way to the ring.

Rollins wasted no time signing the contract and confidently declared that life only guarantees three things: death, taxes, and him defeating Roman Reigns whenever they meet.

Reigns responded by signing the contract himself before dismissing Rollins' claim. The former Undisputed WWE Champion argued that Rollins had spent years trying to convince fans they belonged on the same level, but insisted there had always been a clear difference between them. According to Reigns, SummerSlam would once again prove who the true face of WWE is.

Roman Reigns Takes Shot at Triple H While Mocking Seth Rollins

As Rollins walked away from the table, he fired one last verbal jab, telling Reigns he would see him "the next time you actually show up for work."

The remark immediately sparked a furious response.

Reigns questioned whether Rollins could stay healthy long enough to enjoy another run as world champion, claiming injuries had repeatedly prevented him from carrying WWE as its leading star.

When Rollins returned to the ring, Reigns continued unloading. He mocked Rollins for needing the Money in the Bank contract to capture the World Heavyweight Championship and suggested he exaggerated his injuries simply to create the perfect cash in opportunity.

The OTC then shifted his attention to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, claiming Rollins had every advantage imaginable but still failed to step out of his shadow.

"Let's just be honest here. If there was ever a time this guy to be number one, I mean, come on... your work daddy Triple H is damn near running this joint... They tried boy, they tried, oh did they try... I mean they pretty much gave you all my stuff. And you still couldn't walk in my shoes number two," Reigns said.

Rollins did not argue with Reigns' accusations. Instead, he admitted he had battled those doubts throughout his career but said he was proud of everything he had accomplished. Calling himself a visionary and a revolutionary, Rollins insisted that while their careers had crossed paths, they were never truly competing in the same race.

The war of words soon exploded into violence.

Rollins blindsided Reigns with a punch and looked to finish him with a Curb Stomp, only for Reigns to answer with a thunderous Superman Punch. The momentum swung again moments later when Rollins smashed Reigns in the face with the microphone as Reigns attempted to powerbomb him through the contract signing table. Rollins followed up with a Pedigree before planting Reigns with a devastating Stomp to stand tall just weeks before SummerSlam.